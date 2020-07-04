Seattle Protesters – in dark clothing standing in the road at night – hit by a car (videos)

Two protesters in Seattle were standing in the road on the I-5 in dark clothing in the middle of the night when a car hit them. The driver had slowed and swerved at the last minute in what appeared to be an effort to avoid hitting them after he realized they were there.

LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES

The driver took off for his own safety. He was taken into custody. The two who were injured were transported to Harborview Medical Center. One suffers from life-threatening injuries, and the other has serious injuries. Troopers are investigating the scene.

 

