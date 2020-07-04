Seattle Protesters – in dark clothing standing in the road at night – hit by a car (videos)

Two protesters in Seattle were standing in the road on the I-5 in dark clothing in the middle of the night when a car hit them. The driver had slowed and swerved at the last minute in what appeared to be an effort to avoid hitting them after he realized they were there.

Moment before impact at the BLM protest in Seattle. The protest had gone on for almost 2 hours, moving from street to street before reaching the highway, where they parked vans on the road and prepared to block vehicles. With the van obscuring the road, few saw the car coming. pic.twitter.com/iVITRLPgND — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 4, 2020

The driver did not accelerate or hit the protesters on purpose. You can see the driver apply the brakes right before they clear the van, once the protesters come into view. pic.twitter.com/NSNPtulYJ0 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 4, 2020

Two Seattle protesters just got run over. Don’t stand in the middle of the road at night, damn. pic.twitter.com/TqBcUtfszl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 4, 2020

LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES

The driver took off for his own safety. He was taken into custody. The two who were injured were transported to Harborview Medical Center. One suffers from life-threatening injuries, and the other has serious injuries. Troopers are investigating the scene.

Earlier: The Seattle I-5 driver in the white Jaguar stopped about a half mile from the scene where he hit the protesters. Protesters caught up with the car and started attacking the vehicle so he drove off and waited for police further down the road. pic.twitter.com/gFsrvBrl6Z — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 4, 2020