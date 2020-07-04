Neil Young’s angry about Mt. Rushmore & #FvckTheFourth is trending

Pity the petty and miserable people who can’t enjoy July 4th or a gala celebration at Mt. Rushmore. Neil Young doesn’t want his songs played at Mt. Rushmore because he stands with the Lakota and the vile hashtag you see in the headline is trending because there are that many America haters, tens of thousands of them.

Also trending in the sewer is Stephen Miller, one of the President’s speechwriters. They have him dressed as a Nazi, condemning him and the speech.

NEIL YOUNG IS ANGRY

Neil Young condemned the use of two of his songs during a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore on Friday ahead of President Trump’s remarks to the crowd.

“Like a Hurricane” and “Rockin’ in the Free World” were played leading up to Trump’s arrival, drawing the attention of the Neil Young Archives Twitter account.

“This is NOT ok with me,” one tweet read.

“I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me.”

[By the way, the Lakota stole the land from another tribe of Indians.]

I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me https://t.co/iPVcFplOHa — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

Neil is a communist but his music is great. However, we can all live just fine without it.

You’re kidding. “Keep On Rockin In The Free World” is playing. pic.twitter.com/PTgMiieyC1 — Morgan Matzen (@bymorganmatzen) July 3, 2020

#FvckTheFourth

Here are a few of the misguided souls who think they live in North Korea:

All rise for the REAL National Anthem of the United States #FvckTheFourth pic.twitter.com/XaZqIUnSst — Xaxos92 (@Xaxos92) July 4, 2020

lmao what are you celebrating today? genocide? systemic racism? read the room #FvckTheFourth — . (@idekasma) July 4, 2020

FUCK AMERICA!!! FUCK THIS RACIST ASS WHITE SUPREMACIST COUNTRY!!!!!!! #FvckTheFourth — ryan (@CHEETAHDEMA) July 4, 2020

#FvckTheFourth the only thing that matters today is black lives😳 pic.twitter.com/boSBrhy8xC — milf madds (@angeltheighs) July 4, 2020

They should leave:

To all the assholes tweeting the hashtag #FvckTheFourth you know what’s a great thing about American freedom? You don’t have to stay here if you don’t want to! (unlike other countries) I you hate your own country and our history so much then no one will force you to be here. pic.twitter.com/zqQkkcP25r — JB (@JBDerek87) July 4, 2020

GOD BLESS AMERICA

As the America haters tweet vile comments on the 4th, the rest of us will be with family, enjoying a barbecue, toasting the greatest country on earth. The haters want you to hate the USA and be as miserable as they are.

God bless all our military and law enforcement and first responders who are always there for us to keep us safe.

Have a wonderful 4th of July!

Not everyone agrees:

There has never been an Independence day in my half-century of life that feels like this morning, I woke up to #FvckTheFourth trending, and my feed filled with hate for the greatest country on Earth. I’m a proud American, and not ashamed to say it. Here’s to the #RedWhiteAndBlue — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) July 4, 2020

No conservatives are not pissed at your #FvckTheFourth message. We are sad for our nation that we have a generation of such gutter trash. No one keeps you in the United States at gunpoint. Leave and go to where you think it is better. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 4, 2020

The #FvckTheFourth tag is a gross reminder of the abysmal state of public education in this country.I’m not so much offended by the morons babbling about hating America as I am their total ignorance of history. These are some impressively stupid people. lol#HappyIndependenceDay — Red, White, and FOO 🐰🇺🇸 (@PolitiBunny) July 4, 2020