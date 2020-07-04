Neil Young’s angry about Mt. Rushmore & #FvckTheFourth is trending

Pity the petty and miserable people who can’t enjoy July 4th or a gala celebration at Mt. Rushmore. Neil Young doesn’t want his songs played at Mt. Rushmore because he stands with the Lakota and the vile hashtag you see in the headline is trending because there are that many America haters, tens of thousands of them.

Also trending in the sewer is Stephen Miller, one of the President’s speechwriters. They have him dressed as a Nazi, condemning him and the speech.

NEIL YOUNG IS ANGRY

Neil Young condemned the use of two of his songs during a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore on Friday ahead of President Trump’s remarks to the crowd. 

“Like a Hurricane” and “Rockin’ in the Free World” were played leading up to Trump’s arrival, drawing the attention of the Neil Young Archives Twitter account.

“This is NOT ok with me,” one tweet read.

“I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me.”

[By the way, the Lakota stole the land from another tribe of Indians.]

Neil is a communist but his music is great. However, we can all live just fine without it.

#FvckTheFourth

Here are a few of the misguided souls who think they live in North Korea:

They should leave:

GOD BLESS AMERICA

As the America haters tweet vile comments on the 4th, the rest of us will be with family, enjoying a barbecue, toasting the greatest country on earth. The haters want you to hate the USA and be as miserable as they are.

God bless all our military and law enforcement and first responders who are always there for us to keep us safe.

Have a wonderful 4th of July!

Not everyone agrees:

3 COMMENTS

  3. As Ronnie Van Zant so famously said,
    “We Don’t Need Mr. Young Around !”
    I mirror the previous comment…
    ALL COMMIES ARE WELCOME TO LEAVE…
    in fact we insist !

