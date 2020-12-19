Seattle teacher instruction: Whites with ‘lizard brains’ and ‘spirit murder’ of black kids

City Journal contributing editor Christopher Rufo, a documentary filmmaker, writes in the New York Post about “whistleblower documents” he obtained from a “racially charged teacher-training session” in Seattle Public Schools.

The lessons focus on ‘white privilege’ and blame teachers for colonizing the Puget Sound region and America as a whole for stealing labor from enslaved blacks.

The lessons include instruction on so-called spirit murder.’ The concept was promoted by University of Georgia Prof. Bettina Love, who founded the Abolitionist Teaching Network this year.

“Spirit murder” is the practice of schools murdering “the souls of black children every day through systemic, institutionalized, anti-black, state-sanctioned violence.”

That’s not what is going on. The overwhelming number of teachers are caring and do everything they can for these children. It’s hard to fight the damage done in the homes.

This instruction makes victims out of the children instead of teaching them to stand up for themselves. It’s anti-inclusive hatemongering.

Anyone who resists is called racist simply because of their skin color and as a result of the white person’s “lizard-brain.”

Isn’t that lovely from the party of tolerance, civility, and love?

Seattle Public Schools is building on its prior work in deploying “racial-equity teams” to neighborhood schools, which simply impose “a specific ideological agenda and a new ­racial hierarchy,” according to Rufo.

Mr. Rufo posted the leaked documents on Twitter and we are republishing the tweets here lest you think I made this insane hatemongering up.

Maybe there is something in the water?

White Teachers Are Guilty of Spirit Murder

SCOOP: Seattle Public Schools tells teachers that the education system is guilty of “spirit murder” against black children and that white teachers must “bankrupt [their] privilege in acknowledgment of [their] thieved inheritance.” Let’s review the whistleblower documents.👇 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

Stolen Labor

The trainers begin by claiming that teachers are colonizers of Native American “ancestral lands” and that “the United States was built off the stolen labor of kidnapped and enslaved Black people’s work, which created the profits that created our nation.” pic.twitter.com/lTSXFACqDD — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

Gender Craziness

The participants identify themselves by both gender pronouns and race labels. While it has become commonplace in academia to use gender pronoun identifiers, this is perhaps the first example of an institution creating the expectation for explicit race-labeling in the workplace. pic.twitter.com/PJM95tVR0X — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

White Teachers Have “Lizard Brains”

The trainers tell white teachers that they “must commit to the journey” of anti-whiteness, even if their “lizard-brain” makes them “afraid that [they] will have to talk about sensitive issues such as race, racism, classism, sexism, or any kind of ‘ism.’” pic.twitter.com/hfU94v4Rjy — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

The central message is that white teachers must recognize that they “are assigned considerable power and privilege” because of their “possession of white skin.” To atone for this guilt, they must “bankrupt [their] privilege in acknowledgement of [their] thieved inheritance.” pic.twitter.com/XqFG10xfx4 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

Next, the teachers hold a discussion about “spirit murder,” which, according to Dr. Bettina Love, is the concept that Americans schools “murder the souls of Black children every day through systemic, institutionalized, anti-Black, state-sanctioned violence.” pic.twitter.com/zvgfEI8IJ7 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

Brainwasshing

The goal of this program is to transform public schools into activist organizations. At the end, teachers must explain how they will practice “anti-racist pedagogy,” address “current social justice movements taking place,” and become “anti-racist outside the classroom.” pic.twitter.com/dc4f7R8TVU — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

In recent years, the district has expanded its Department of Racial Equity Advancement and deployed “racial equity teams” in dozens of schools. The stated goal is to “advance educational racial equity,” but in practice, this program often serves to enforce an ideological agenda. pic.twitter.com/zYjVRTTTK3 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020

Hate

Seattle Public Schools likes to claim they are “teaching tolerance,” but in truth, they are teaching hate. Read my full analysis in the New York Post: https://t.co/QO10qtzsfv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 18, 2020