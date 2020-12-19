Haberman: Trump discussed military, seizing machines, making Sidney Powell special counsel

According to Maggie Haberman– not a particularly reliable reporter –Sidney Powell met with the president last night. She was called to the Oval Office to discuss making her special counsel for election fraud.

Haberman added in additional tweets that several people are pushing back on the idea, including Pat Cipollone, Mark Meadows, and even Rudy Giuliani.

“But Giuliani separately pushed DHS this week to seize control of voting machines to examine them for possible fraud. DHS said it has no authority to do that,’ Haberman wrote.

That could be true or not.

In additional tweets, she wrote the meeting was raucous and they discussed seizing voting machines:

The meeting got raucous, with various administration members drifting in and out and different people arguing. Powell told others they were quitters, people briefed on the meeting.

The fact of the meeting – and Giuliani hope of seizing the voting machines – has alarmed some of the president’s advisers, who see his desire to take his refusal to accept the election results as in a dangerous new place

Meadows and Cipollone strenuously and repeatedly objected to these suggestions, saying there was no constitutional basis, according to the people briefed.

One person floated an executive order to seize the voting machines. That was also shot down by Cipollone, per the people briefed.

Adding to the story but two people briefed said Flynn was there as well for this meeting.

Deploying the military was shot down:

During the meeting, the president asked about Flynn’s suggestion of deploying the military, those briefed said. That was also shot down.

MORE – POTUS asked about possibility of Powell being given security clearances to pursue her theories, per people briefed on the meeting.

In the president’s mind, “special counsel” is what DoJ made happen with Mueller, but what was being discussed was Powell working inside the White House – and Trump came very close to hiring her, per multiple people briefed.

She put it all into a column at the NY Times.

This could be true or not. Haberman hates the administration, as does the NY Times. They’ve published numerous inaccurate reports over the past four years. What do you think about this one?

