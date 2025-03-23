Sec. Bessent Explains the Grift

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained why he fully supports Elon Musk, DOGE, and their speed of operation.

“I am completely aligned with what Elon’s doing, and everyone said, do you have to do it so fast … like I said, I’ve only been in this business for seven weeks, I’ve only been in DC for eight weeks, but the thing I can tell you is if you don’t move fast the vested interest will weigh you down like the quicksand will come up, or the claws ..everybody’s got lobbyists …

“I mean, think about it. Within a 10-mile radius of here, 25% of the GDP of the US pulsates through here (DC) every day. …

“And everybody wants to just skim a little. …

“You know, people were mad at you because you’re moving their cheese, and it’s not their cheese,” the interviewer said. Besents said, “It’s the American people’s cheese. Everyone’s hearing cuts, and they think their government services are cut … they’re not.

“It’s the Department of Government efficiency, not government extinction, not government elimination, and can we make it run much better with fewer people with fewer calls, and I don’t want to demonize any of these federal employees. … I’ve been so impressed with the quality of the people. I would have hired them in my private firm. They are great public servants.

He addressed some of the sloppiness. “…this one organization gets 98% of their revenue from the newspaper … what kind of risk management is that?”

The Grift

“The way the grift works, you can only have six-month contracts, but there are people who have had 40 six-month contracts. Incredibly, they’ve been in situ for 20 years.”

Listen to @SecScottBessent on the resistance to DOGE and Elon Musk. He’s so right! “There is no winning in Elon’s role. Every single time he takes action, there are people that are going to come after him.” Keep fighting @elonmusk we appreciate you!

pic.twitter.com/PkzL5R1lTT — NanLee Marie Carissimi (@NanLee1124) March 23, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email