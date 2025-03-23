Snow Woke Is “Exhaustingly Awful”

Snow White, or is it Snow Woke, bombed at the box office. The star, Rachel Zegler, had numerous woke outbursts. The starring lady constantly insulted the idea of the original, told everyone it was woke, and then started an argument with her co-star because she is Israeli. When Snow White, Rachel Zegler, first came out with her radical feminist views, the movie was pulled and remade. This bomb is the new and improved version, which only earned a rating of 44% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It only made $3.5 million in previews and about $45 million in its first weekend. It cost $240 million to make. “In the 15 years that Disney has been producing live-action remakes of its animated classics, none of the big-budget entries have arrived in theaters to less than $58 million.”

The dwarfs were CGI characters which didn’t appeal to the audience for the most part.

The Guardian said it is a “toe-curlingly terrible live-action remake.” The critic said the anti-buzz is justified. They said it is “exhaustingly awful.”

The original Snow White is among the highest-grossing movies ever in the US (adjusted for inflation). Snow White was one of the most popular fairy tales in the world until this Disney production. They are going to lose hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Starring a simpering Rachel Zegler in the title role and Gal Gadot as a cardboard cutout of the Evil Queen, this is a bamboo-splinters-under-the-fingernails viewing experience. It’s not so much the clumsy attempts to defuse the political insensitivity of the original cartoon that sinks the movie. The problems are more fundamental, starting with the fact that this is one of the ugliest things I have ever seen: it has the look of an AI-created migraine and is awash with sentiments so sappy that you rather wish the huntsman would just get over his moral scruples and put us all out of our collective misery. A film made by people with cartoon dollar signs for eyes and not even the tiniest glimmer of art in their souls.”

Maybe Harvard will give it their Raspberry Award.

It’s getting creamed on social media.

Someone put the negative comments to song.

Zegler cursed the film.

Rachel Zegler’s nasty outbursts in the run-up on the Snow White movie release say a lot about her. “May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace.”

