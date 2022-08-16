Sec. Granholm on How to Save by Spending Tens of Thousands of Dollars

Jennifer Granholm, who has no background whatsoever for her position of Energy Secretary, wants you to spend $60,000 on an electric car, $80,000 on solar, and thousands on new windows and heat pumps to save money. If you spend exorbitant sums, you have a taxpayer-funded subsidized tax credit waiting for you.

Yeah, I can’t spend the money, Jen.

Inflation? What inflation? Can’t afford to pay for anything? Well, no worries, says Jennifer Granholm. You’ll receive a tax credit for installing an electric charging station in your home. pic.twitter.com/cAbkJH8vRI — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 14, 2022

Granholm is concerned about angry Mother Nature, but apparently, giving Democrats more money in taxes will keep her calm.

"Mother Nature is mad!" says Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. She calls on Americans to be "suited up for battle" on green energy. pic.twitter.com/Xkq7y3RNNh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 10, 2022

This isn’t true. China makes the parts for windmills and solar panels. Democrats are making our energy sector dependent on China. And, solar and wind can’t replace fossil fuels.

"Mother Nature is mad!" says Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. She calls on Americans to be "suited up for battle" on green energy. pic.twitter.com/Xkq7y3RNNh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 10, 2022

In the first clip, Sec. Granholm says she’s happy about the [high] gas prices going lower thanks to the administration toolbox [emptying our emergency petroleum reserves]. In the next clip, she’s telling people to buy an electric vehicle for $60,000+ if the price of gas is too high. As you might have guessed, Jennifer Granholm is very rich.

The national average for gas is now $3.99 — the first time prices have been below $4 since March. This is a good sign and we're going to keep using every tool in our toolbox to drive prices lower and provide relief at the pump.https://t.co/FQNaxN6TZv — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) August 11, 2022

Biden Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: Gas prices too high? Buy an electric vehicle instead! The average cost of an electric vehicle is $67,000. pic.twitter.com/5rHWgnLImj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 10, 2022

In this clip from July, Granholm clarifies that she’s happy with the high gas prices.

NEW – Biden’s Energy Secretary: “We’re witnessing the beginning of one of the most significant events in human history.”pic.twitter.com/3CQ2PYwBPT — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 22, 2022

