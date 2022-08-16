Inflation Reduction Act Doesn’t Do a Thing for the Climate or Anything

The Schumer-Manchin Inflation Reduction Act isn’t passing muster as an inflation reducer since it doesn’t. A Penn Wharton analysis finds the 0.1% inflation reduction in five years will have no impact in 1928. It doesn’t reduce the deficit or help the GDP. Despite the claims, it will raise taxes on people who make under $400,000. So, Democrats now say the bill will reduce global warming [which has been negligible for 15 years]. It won’t do that either.

It will have virtually no effect on the climate at all.

At that rate, simple math (see Excel sheet below) suggests the amount of money required to achieve the much desired 1.5°C (2.7°F) reduction in temperature using the best case reduction of 0.028°F would be $38,571,428,571,428 or approximately 39 Trillion dollars. The worst-case temperature reduction of 0.0009°F would cost a staggering 1,200,000,000,000,000 dollars or ONE QUADRILLION TWO HUNDRED TRILLION DOLLARS, Watts Up With That reports .

The purpose of the fake inflation reduction bill isn’t to help the economy or the climate since it won’t. It’s to buy votes. Democrats are shamelessly spending hundreds of millions of dollars on climate welfare and other giveaways.

There’s no end to climate change spending. We also have a new study touted by Axios. The researchers are foretelling the weather in 2053. The study is based on computer generations derived from whatever they put into the computer. It claims they’ll be an “extreme heat belt” from Texas to Illinois, where the heat index could reach 125°F at least one day a year by 2053.

This is from the people who can’t give us an adequate weather report a few days down the road. It’s ridiculous, but it will undoubtedly be good for the narrative and more wasteful spending.

