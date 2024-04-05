Sec. Granholm Responds When Asked About Soaring Energy Bills

M DOWLING
Atlanta News First interviewed Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and asked her what she would say to people frustrated with their soaring energy bills.

Granholm responded, “You’re seeing the impacts, really, of climate change on people’s heating bills not just in Georgia but around the country.”

This woman can’t even think. If it’s about global warming, heating bills should go down.

They blame everything on Climate Change, and almost none of it is related to climate change. All of our problems are the result of Democrat policies. They are attacking the bones of our energy sector, so it fails. They want to electrify everything, making us wholly reliant on Maoist China.

Biden and his comrades have drained our emergency Petroleum reserves to about 43% of what they were after Donald Trump filled them up with cheap petrol. He sold it abroad at our expense.

In September 2019, Joe Biden promised, “We’re going to end fossil fuel.” Under Joe Biden, electricity prices have skyrocketed by 28.4 percent.

That’s what happened.

Granholm is a Marxist helping to destroy the country.


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
Why are things..,? Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: Global Warming
What…? Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: Racism
When will you…? Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: I can’t because of J6.
Why can’t…? Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: Because Trump is a misogynist.
When will…? Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: When Trump is in prison?
Will you ever take responsibility for any of the Biden Administrations grievous lies and errors? Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm: No, because you fools believe all of our lies shifting responsibility to Trump and MAGA Republicans. No shut up! No more stupid questions.

PS of course this is political satire. The supposed answers are too open ad revealing.

