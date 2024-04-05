Iran Warns Biden to “Step Aside” as They Attack Israel

Israel struck a target in Syria and killed IRGC generals. Iran has vowed revenge and promised imminent retribution.
Iran told the weak Biden administration to step aside as they prepare an attack or invasion of Israel. It should come as no surprise as the cowards in the Oval Office throw Israel under the bus at every opportunity, thinking that is somehow the correct response.
Hezbollah has warned the Jewish State it is prepared for war.
In a written message to Washington, Iran “warned the US not to get dragged into Netanyahu’s trap,” Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian president’s deputy chief of staff for political affairs, wrote on X, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The US should “step aside so that you don’t get hit.”
“In response, the US asked Iran not to hit American targets,” Jamshidi said.
That is not only weak, it’s cowardly and, in the end, it sets us up too.
Bloomberg reports that “The administration of President Joe Biden did take the unusual step of communicating directly to Iran that the US was unaware Monday’s strike in Damascus would happen. That suggested the US was trying to prevent its own forces and bases in the Middle East from being attacked.”
The Bidenistas abandoned an ally. How they think this helps the US, we can’t even guess.
Biden is responsible for this mayhem. He has allowed billions to go to Iran and publicly betrayed Israel to get votes in Michigan.
Israel is fighting for its very existence.
Biden is scum, and I rarely use a word like that. Even if you hate Israel, Biden is dangerous and has made us very weak.
This is more than Joe Biden would ever do:
Wow! An Iranian woman waves the Israeli flag in a square in Tehran and shouts against the Ayatollah regime “Long live Israel!” What a brave woman!
The Iranian people stand with Israel.
pic.twitter.com/v2y5Kl3fNE
— Ori Miller (@orielishamiller) March 31, 2024
Zionist Israel is a genocidal, land stealing rogue occupation run by psychopaths. It ignores international law and must be held accountable for it’s crimes.
Defending themselves from being a target of terrorists plots and from being continuously bombed is not a crime. They didn’t start the war. Iran has been the primary instigator of the situation at hand.
Iran, same with Palestine’s leaders, they’ve stated over and over again, for decades and decades, that Israel does not have the right to exist as country, and will be destroyed.
Who were the perpetrators of the conflict. Iran and Palestine.
The Democrats, in a desperate lust to hold on to power seem set on setting off a world-wide holocaust! Will only millions die or will it be billions?
Will USA citizens only die over seas or will USA cities also be destroyed either in missile attacks or in a civil war lead by Biden illegals.