Hear O Israel––How do I hate thee?

King Solomon said, “There is nothing new under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 1:9).

The sun rises, and the sun goes down… all streams run to the sea… what has been done is what will be done, and there is nothing new under the sun.

In his prescience, King Solomon no doubt knew that one of the things that would remain the same was the obdurate persistence––over thousands of years––of maniacal Jew-hatred and a fanatical loathing of Israel.

If it weren’t so serious, and deadly, it would be almost comical, considering that the massive, heavily armed, immensely populated, and hugely influential empires that tried to annihilate the Jews—the Babylonians, Greeks, Romans, Byzantines, Assyrians, et al.––have been extinct for centuries, while the teeny, tiny world of Judaism flourishes to this day.

And that is not to omit the Crusades, the Inquisition, the forced conversions, and the 20th century Holocaust in which Hitler’s “willing executioners“––all over Europe––succeeded in mass-murdering half of the world’s Jewry. Here is a partial picture of Jewish history and persecution that makes the vibrancy and resiliency of Israel during wartime even more amazing!

But not so amazing that today, in the putatively evolved 21st century, the historical scourge of viciously rampant Jew-hatred not only gallops across the globe but has also exploded exponentially in hundreds if not thousands of colleges and universities in our own country!

THE OCTOBER 7TH PHENOMENON

Simple logic would dictate that when a catastrophe happens––be it an earthquake, a tsunami, a horrific accident, a Pacific Palisades-like fire ––the world at large would:

Rush to help the victims. Lament if not excoriate the lack of preparation that led to the disaster. Demand accountability and legal and financial redress.

In fact, that usually happens, at least to a greater or lesser degree.

And if the catastrophe involves the wholesale murder, rape, torture, brutal isolation, starvation, sexual sadism, and insanity-producing sensory deprivation of innocent civilians––including pregnant women, infants, teenagers, the elderly––then certainly the world at large would:

Come racing to the rescue, Speak in one voice of the immorality and criminality of these acts, Insist on maximum––even death sentence–punishment for the perpetrators. Provide ongoing comfort, empathy, sympathy and help for the victims.

In fact, that also usually happens, at least to a greater or lesser degree.

But that is not what happened on October 7, 2023, when the well-trained and generously-financed hate machine known as Hamas––whose Iranian benefactor’s Charter, as well as their own, call for the complete annihilation of Israel and the death of every Jew on earth.

All of a sudden, it seemed that all the people and organizations and universities who advertise themselves as “humanitarian,” who lobby endlessly to Save the Planet, who want you to believe that the value of human life (except for in utero infants) is sacrosanct, burst en masse out of the rancid-racism closet.

As if being led by a choirmaster, they sang in unison: “We Support the Murderers!”

WHY?

Jew hatred comes in many strains.

Strain #1 — the Dumb Factor, based mostly on ignorance, where a dim-witted parent, friend, teacher, coach, et al, tells an innocent child that much of what is wrong with his or her life is because of “the Jew” who lives down the street or employs his or her parent or publishes the local newspaper…whatever. Dumb is forever.

Strain #2 — the Emotional Factor. There are legions of intelligent people with high IQs, advanced college degrees, professional accomplishments, published books, and fancy titles, who are nonetheless driven almost exclusively by their feelings. The emotional anti-Semite is one into whose brain the thorn of Jew hatred gets stuck, and no amount of objective, empirical evidence or higher-center thought can excise it.

Strain #3 — the Self-Hate Factor. Yes, you may understand that people of other religions might hate Jews, but how is it possible for Jews to hate themselves? The answer is rather simple: It’s hard to be a Jew, and this ilk is simply not up to it. For many Jews––particularly Democrat liberals––being a member of the world’s most historically vilified minority is just “too much” to cope with.

Strain #4 — the Mother’s Milk Factor. This variant involves an aberration of DNA. After delivery, infants literally imbibe a particularly toxic brew of anti-Semitism flowing either from their mothers’ breast milk or worldview. And when they have been sufficiently contaminated, the hatred of Jews becomes their entire raison d’être.

SYMPTOMS OF THIS MALADY

One thing about Jew haters and Israel loathers, they are remarkably unoriginal. While their reasons for hating Jews may have changed over the centuries, the symptoms of their racism have remained the same:

Thinking obsessively about Jews,

Fulminating with hatred toward Jews,

Blaming everything wrong in their lives and in society on Jews,

Joining with other racists to inflict harm on Jews,

In many cases, devoting their lives to this obsession.

Most is not all of it driven––this is so obvious––by pathological jealousy!

Interestingly, they never seem to wonder why it is that out of eight-billion people in the world—about 2.2-billion Christians, approximately one-billion Protestants, and 1.8-billion Muslims (the majority in 49 countries), they cannot deal with or destroy the 16-million Jews—seven million in the U.S., eight million in Israel, and about one million around the word.

It must make them feel immensely stupid or impotent, hence even angrier than their usual fixated state of fury.

But like every liberal, leftist, progressive—whatever they’re calling themselves these days—who thinks that the crashing failures of socialism and communism in world history were a function of bad management, so the Jew haters of the world think they will finally get the anti-Semitism thing right and once and for all get rid of the people, and their country, that make them feel so bad and inferior and stupid and impotent every minute of every day and every night—including weekends and holidays!

THE HISTORY IS THERE

Before October 7th, it was inconceivable in America—a country that welcomes the stranger, strives mightily for equality, and allows minorities to succeed far beyond their expectations—that many of our leaders have been outright racists themselves, with a particularly irrational hatred toward Jews.

But going back to Franklin Delano Roosevelt––whose Jew hatred has been exhaustively documented by professor, columnist, and author Rafael Medoff, among others––to the Ayatollah-infatuated Jimmy Carter, who to his dying day had a “special animus“ toward Jews and Israel, and not to omit the seething Jew hatred of Barack Obama, as spelled out here, here, here, and here, the list has no end.

But who could have imagined that in the so-called evolved culture of 2025, we would find that among the most maniacally anti-Semitic people in the world––and among the most powerful––were those in the Biden regime, which I documented here, here, here and here.

Very unfortunately, many of them are apostate Jews…you know, the species that has replaced Judaism with their own fetishistic, cult-like religion of Social Justice––a cult that worships at the altar of political correctness, multiculturalism, moral relativism, and a convoluted and racist construct called intersectionality.

And all of them, to this day, are––surprise surprise––Democrats, including a remarkably large number of elected members of the U.S. Congress! We have all witnessed the ferocious Jew hatred and abhorrence of Israel vomited out on a regular basis by the growing number of racist Democrats aka “the Squad,” a list gets longer every day.

WHAT TO DO?

Nothing! Why? Because if history is any measure, all those who detest Jews and abhor Israel today will go the way of the Babylonians, Greeks, Romans, Byzantines, Assyrians, and Democrats, and, in a thousand years, Israel will still be contributing disproportionately to mankind, inhabiting double or triple or possibly quadruple of their land size, and not only doing just fine, but evoking the same hatred and jealousy as they do today.

Plus ça change, plus la même chose!

Joan Swirsky is a New York-based journalist and author. Her website is www.joanswirsky.com, and she can be reached at joanswirsky@gmail.com.

