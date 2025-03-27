Sec. Rubio Has Revoked the Visas of At Lease 300 “Lunatics”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the state department revoked the visas of at least 300 foreign students, saying, “Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa…”

According to The Hill, Sec. Rubio said at a presser in Guyana that it might be more than 300 at this point.

“We do it every day. Every time I find one of these lunatics, I take away their visa,” he said he hopes it’s even more than the 300 estimate.

“I hope at some point we run out because we have gotten rid of all of them, but we’re looking every day for these lunatics that are tearing things up.”

Multiple high-profile cases have come out of Columbia University, Tufts and the University of Alabama as the Trump administration’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian foreign students escalates.

In addition to student visa holders, the Trump administration has targeted multiple permanent legal residents, such as Mahmoud Khalil, who has a green card.

This administration also captured one of the top three MS-13 leaders. He was living 30 minutes from the capital in Virginia.

#BREAKING @AGPamBondi announces a top leader for #MS13 was arrested in Virginia saying he was living within 30 minutes from Washington D.C. She says the illegal immigrant from El Salvador was one of the top 3 leaders for the violent gang (designated as a terrorist organization)… pic.twitter.com/2cIyPEBGSR — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) March 27, 2025

This is all great news. However, there are probably tens of thousands of them, many who don’t have visas and just walked over the border.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email