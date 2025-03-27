Columbia U President Told Staff She Lied to President Trump

Columbia University President Katrina Armstrong held a Zoom meeting with her faculty to assure them that she lied about the changes she made in a letter to President Trump. None of them will happen.

She said this without any hint of embarrassment, as if lying is justifiable.

Here is one excerpt after the angry leftist faculty found out the President lied:

One faculty member worried that the Trump administration would catch on to the fact that “there weren’t many substantial changes.”

“I think they’re going to realize at some point there weren’t many substantial changes, as you’ve been saying. So how will we respond if they come back to us and say that a lot of this is not really substantive?” the faculty member asked. Armstrong described a “Catch-22” in which the school had already been making changes but now appeared to be doing so at the behest of the administration.

Above all, she bemoaned what she described as the “media storm” around Columbia and the press’s distortion of events on campus, faulting herself for “naivete” on the subject and arguing that her own communications pros had fallen down on the job. “I think the media people we had did not anticipate effectively what would happen. Their perception is that you need to let this particular media wave wash over,” she said. “I know how heartbreaking it is to see these media portrayals of what we are.”

“We need a much, much better media story and situation,” she added, “and we have been working very hard over the last weeks to bring in and create better stories and narratives.” To that end, the university had retained the Brunswick Group to help in its communications efforts, she said.

Hopefully, the Free Beacon sent this to President Trump.

This woman will unabashedly say anything to keep the funds flowing, and the faculty is fine with it. How does the faculty know she isn’t lying to them?

Why do universities get taxpayer dollars anyway? I don’t want to give them anything.

