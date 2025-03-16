Sec. Rubio Says There Will Be More Khalils

M Dowling
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday that Hamas sympathizer Mahmoud Khalil, who is accused of radicalizing protests at Columbia, is “going to leave — and so are others.”

“We’re going to keep doing it,” Rubio said on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan.”

Mahmoud Khalil, 30, was born in Syria, allegedly to Palestinian parents. He has Algerian citizenship and went to school in Beirut. He allegedly served as a negotiator and peacekeeper on behalf of students during Columbia University’s 2024 student encampment protests.

He was arrested March 8 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and detained in New Jersey before being transported to a federal detention facility in Louisiana. Officials were acting on a State Department order to revoke Khalil’s student visa and green card when he was arrested and detained, and Rubio said after the arrest that the administration will be revoking the visas and green cards “of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported.”

Sec. Rubio has also said Khalil is a national security threat.

The screaming and threatening isn’t working this time.


