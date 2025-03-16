Rren de Aragua Flown Out: Doesn’t Judge Boasberg Want Them Back?

Hundreds of Venezuelans were deported Saturday, despite a judge’s order to stop the Trump administration from doing so.

Trump says he invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 to target members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, which he says is “invading” the U.S.

The Trump administration ignored Judge Boasberg.

It’s unclear if the five Tren de Aragua who Judge Boasberg likes so much were sent out of the country, but 250 Tren de Aragua and two MS-13 were sent to El Salvador so they can incarcerate them.

Obama-appointed Judge Boasberg might not take too kindly to the news.

“We have sent two dangerous top MS-13 leaders plus 21 of its most wanted back to face justice in El Salvador,” Sec. Marco Rubio said. “Also, as promised by @POTUS, we sent over 250 alien enemy members of Tren de Aragua which El Salvador has agreed to hold in their very good jails at a fair price that will also save our taxpayer dollars. President @nayibbukele is not only the strongest security leader in our region, he’s also a great friend of the U.S. Thank you!”

The ACLU, which filed the lawsuit that led to Boasberg’s temporary restraining order on deportations, said it was asking the government whether the removals to El Salvador were in defiance of the court.

Article II of the Constitution gives the President sole charge of the Executive Branch.

The Passionate Call for the Return of Monster Gangsters Is Coming

Prepare for the next 80/20 issue – Dems passionately arguing for the return of Venezuelan gang members to spite Trump. https://t.co/HIwiaSOOhb — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Rep. Brandon Gill will file impeachment charges against Judge Boasberg.

This is a great deterrent!

