Sec. Rubio Will Revoke Visas of Hamas Supporters & Deport Them

Secretary Marco Rubio released a statement after the Trump administration arrested a leader of the pro-Hamas Columbia University riots.

“We will be revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported.”

The US State Department will use artificial intelligence to revoke visas of foreign students who are seen as supporters of Palestinian terror group Hamas, Axios reported on Thursday.

Fox News reported the State Department revoked the visa of a student who allegedly participated in what the department termed as “Hamas-supporting disruptions.” The revocation marked the first such action, according to the report.

Axios stated that the State Department was working with the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security.

#BREAKING: Secretary Marco Rubio releases statement after the Trump administration ARRESTED a leader of the pro-Hamas Columbia University riots “We will be revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported.” These rioters TOOK OVER… https://t.co/LylAiPxGc4 pic.twitter.com/SBOQp6HyBZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 9, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email