Men from a migrant shelter are allegedly stalking children in a primary school in a tony township in Britain. Instead of deporting these people from third world cultures, a Labour MP denied these reports. He said the police have dismissed the complaints.

According to multiple reports, the children are being stalked. Teachers are warning children not to talk to strangers or walk home alone, and parents can no longer allow their children out to play.

The Earley resident also alleged witnessing police cars patrolling around the primary school at the end of the school day – and added that another friend recently had seen a suspicious interaction between a girl from Maiden Erlegh Secondary School and a young man.

The 35-year-old said, “My friend was walking her son to school, and there was this girl on her own, and there was this seemingly foreign guy asking for directions to the shops, and he said, ‘You come with me, you show me,’ and my friend had to tell him ‘no’, and he walked off. This incident was two weeks ago.”

“We usually let our kids play outside here – we don’t allow that anymore.”

A series of Facebook posts alleging that men from the hotel have been ‘stalking’ school girls has prompted the nearby secondary school to warn pupils not to walk home alone.

In an email sent to pupils’ parents and guardians, the deputy headteacher from Maiden Erlegh School said: “We have been made aware that there are several social media posts regarding concerns around the conduct of some older adult males at Maiden Place.”

“We have contacted the police, who have informed us that they are aware of the concerns and are acting accordingly.”

We would encourage all students to remain vigilant and avoid walking home alone, where at all possible.

Why bring unlike people from third world cultures into the UK?

