Unelected, Woke Mark Carney Will Serve as Canada’s PM

Banking executive Mark Carney was selected as the unelected new leader, who will take over from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He will handle trade and tariff talks with President Donald Trump until next year’s election.

Carney won the party leadership on March 9. She received 131,674 votes from party members, 85.9 percent of the vote. Former Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland came in second with 11,134 votes, 8 percent of the vote.

Carney began by lashing out at Donald Trump and his conservative opponent..

“There’s someone who’s trying to weaken our economy: Donald Trump, and Donald Trump, as we know, has put, as the prime minister just said, unjustified tariffs on what we build, on what we sell, on how we make a living,” Carney said.

“He’s attacking Canadian families, workers and businesses, and we cannot let him succeed, and we won’t. …”I am proud of the response of Canadians who are making their voices heard and their wallets felt. I am grateful for how our provinces are stepping up to the fight, because when we are united, we are Canada strong,” adding that “my government will keep our tariffs on until the Americans show us respect.”

Woke Is Here to Stay

He stuck with “woke” ideology and DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) agendas as the US cans such policies.

Carney pretends discriminating based on appearance and sexual identity is “inclusive” for all.

“There’s a fever gripping America. And while it rages, Canadians will remain resolute and true to our values,” Carney told reporters Wednesday.

“While America engages in a war on woke, Canadians will continue to value inclusiveness.”

Professor Kaufmann wrote on X. “Mark Carney wants more censorship of speech, more men in women’s prisons, more national flagellating & church-burning over fake indigenous graves, more anti-white/male discrimination in jobs, grants & sentencing. It’s ‘inclusion’ don’t you know.”

— Eric Kaufmann (@epkaufm) February 6, 2025

