Secret intel confirms China lied about coronavirus

According to Bloomberg, three United States intelligence officials familiar with a classified report sent to the White House last week indicates that China severely mishandled the coronavirus pandemic. China officials inaccurately reported the total deaths and the total number of individuals infected.

The Chinese government tried to place the blame on the U.S. military.

Bloomberg reported that China concealed the extent of the virus outbreak and under-reported total cases and deaths, according to three US Officials.

The officials asked not to be identified because the report is secret, and they declined to detail its contents. But the thrust, they said, is that China’s public reporting on cases and deaths is intentionally incomplete. Two of the officials said the report concludes that China’s numbers are fake.

WOW! Shocker!

Isn’t that what we have been saying?? We didn’t need intelligence officials to state the obvious.

After China banned U.S. reporters, they claimed there were no new cases of the virus. It was either a miracle or a lie. The evidence slipping out of China strongly suggested it was a lie.

As a result of China’s despicable actions, we could lose 200,000 Americans to this disease and our economy will be devastated.

THE LIES CONTINUE

Chinese official Lijian Zhao, the deputy director of China’s Foreign Ministry Information Department, began the lies about the U.S. military. He also attacked the President for calling the Wuhan Virus, the Wuhan Virus.

President Trump’s State Department summoned Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai on March 13th, issuing a “very stern representation of the facts,” in response to the statements made from the Chinese official.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also called Chinese official Yang Jiechi, to make sure China is aware that the United States will not let them continue to lie.

THEY HAVE BIG PROBLEMS

The Chinese Communists have big problems. They were forced to shut down another province. Their problem is our problem.

Many Chinese netizens are laughing at the US intelligence department today, as they just reported to the White House today about something Chinese netizens(including me) have known for two months: the #CCP has been lying about the numbers of #CCPVirus #COVIDー19 all the time. https://t.co/Ld3wAASEGz — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) April 1, 2020

When a school in Guizhou reopened, they had over 200 students that developed fever, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Local officials denied it was from the #CCPVirus (#coronavirus) and said it was food poisoning, since all the students live and share meals together. pic.twitter.com/1brZfm0hCn — China in Focus – NTD (@ChinaInFocusNTD) April 1, 2020