Joe Biden considers running mate who wants to abolish ICE

Joe Biden is considering Governor Gretchen Whitmer as a running mate. She wants to abolish ICE.

Former Vice President Joe Biden confirmed this week that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is one of the women he’s considering as a potential running mate in his White House bid.

Biden, who has already vowed to tap a woman as his vice presidential pick, said Tuesday night he’s been considering Whitmer for the role for months, but that he is eyeing as many as 10 potential candidates.

“She made the list in my mind two months ago. There’s probably going to be a list, I’m in the process of — Brian, we’ll have it by mid-April, putting together an organization that will run the background checks … by the second or third week in April,” Biden told MSNBC host Brian Williams.

“I’ve thought about some of the women who I believe are ready to be president and I think I can work with and would be willing to work with me. It’s going to be somewhere between six and 10 of them,” Biden continued.

SHE SUPPORTS ABOLISHING ICE

Whitmer supports abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

“I think we need a governor who’s going to stand up to the federal government when they are violating our rights,” she says on the clip below.

When pressed, she added, “I think that ICE is doing a fundamentally cruel and unconstitutional and undemocratic work.”

The interviewer asked her again and she was adamant.

“Yeah, I think our governor needs to stand up. Absolutely,” Whitmer said.

The Democrat policy of abolishing ICE can only be described as a policy to oppose the enforcement of laws against criminal aliens in the USA.

Watch:

IT WAS ALL A MISUNDERSTANDING

In a recent letter, Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) threatened to take the licenses of pharmacists and doctors who prescribed hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for coronavirus. She sent the letter after President Trump touted the drugs during two pressers.

Whitmer reversed course and requested the drugs from the national stockpile.

The Food and Drug Administration issued emergency authorization for the antimalarial drugs hydroxychloroquine sulfate and chloroquine phosphate on Saturday.

Gov. Whitmer produced her original letter to physicians and pharmacists and it states she was concerned there wouldn’t be enough of the drug for other ailments:

Prescribing hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine without further proof of efficacy for treating COVID-19 or with the intent to stockpile the drug may create a shortage for patients with lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, or other ailments for which chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are proven treatments. Reports of this conduct will be evaluated and may be further investigated for administrative action. Prescribing any kind of prescription must also be associated with medical documentation showing proof of the medical necessity and medical condition for which the patient is being treated. Again, these are drugs that have not been proven scientifically or medically to treat COVID-19.

It was just a misunderstanding, she says. However, Whitmer did threaten them. She did decide her judgment was superior to the doctors in terms of who would get the drug.

Whitmer recently claimed during an interview — without evidence — that the White House was holding back medical supplies from her state.