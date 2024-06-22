Secret Plan to Throw the Republican Convention Into Chaos?

“I suspect that they [other Republicans] really don’t want us to win … they’re making money on the election integrity stuff,” a Republican said of efforts by activists aligned with some of the most far-fetched conspiracy theories of fraudulent balloting. “They make money when we lose.”

According to WaPo (The Washington Post), when Arizona delegates to the Republican National Convention gathered in Phoenix this month, some hatched a secret plan to throw the party’s nomination of Donald Trump for president into chaos.

WaPo isn’t reliable, but it’s possible. The McCains are out to get him and Kari Lake, but they don’t seem to be part of this effort.

Allegedly, the plan came from the so-called far-right of America First [they think America First is far-right]. We don’t know who WaPo thinks is far-right.

They would need other delegations to join them. Some suggested co-conspirators to signal their allegiance to one another by wearing matching black jackets.

Some Republicans who spoke with WaPo think it might be to force a desirable running mate. They like Gen. Flynn.

They added that the Trump campaign is heading it off and found two Republicans who are “existential threats.”

This is the only process that could stop Donald Trump.

These same people said they publicly agreed not to do it, but they are concerned.

Delegates this year include at least one organizer of the rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as well as individuals who are being prosecuted for participating in a strategy that falsely declared Trump had won their states in 2020.

One delegate in Illinois, Don Tracy, was a Dominion Voting System supporter and had to withdraw. He said some Republicans would just rather go after another Republican than Democrats, and he’s had enough.

One Republican said they wanted to change the rules:

“I suspect that they really don’t want us to win … they’re making money on the election integrity stuff,” a Republican said of efforts by activists aligned with some of the most far-fetched conspiracy theories of fraudulent balloting. “They make money when we lose.”

We the People AZ Alliance led by Shelley Busch caused alarm:

On Tuesday, Patrick Byrne, founder of Overstock, wrote in a post on X that Trump, based on some of his endorsements, “is still surrounded by DEEP STATE nobodies” who tell the former president to choose a vice president that won’t overshadow him. “In two weeks, Trump is going to be either in jail or under house arrest,” Byrne wrote. “His VP needs to be a General.” The post tagged Flynn’s social media profile.

Another delegate and party activist, Joe Neglia, presented information on a maneuver to suspend the convention’s rules and take over the proceedings from the floor, according to those present or briefed on the meeting. Neglia declined to comment.

When the Trump campaign heard about the meeting, a staffer started working with local party officials and activists to recruit new delegates to replace the six who had gathered.

“The leaders of this group, Shelby Busch and Joe Neglia, are engaged in a multi-state conspiracy to suspend the rules at the national convention,” the campaign said in a memo outlining the plan to recruit new delegates and swear them in instead of the six. …

Busch’s bloc responded by accusing those challenging their status of being part of “an anti-Trump establishment group,” seeking to sabotage Trump from within his own campaign and the RNC.

Busch said they are unwavering supporters of Donald Trump, even if he is in prison.

Maybe it’s nothing, and WaPo just needs to churn up readership.

We’ll find out soon if it’s true. However, the Democrat convention could be chaotic. Many don’t believe Biden can be the candidate. If he does badly in the debate, it’s not likely he will be.

Somewhat related, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that if his name weren’t Donald Trump, the trial in Manhattan would never have been brought:

BREAKING: The former Democrat Governor of New York just admitted live on air that the Trump case would’ve never been brought if Trump wasn’t running for President “I’m telling you, that case would have never been brought. And that’s what’s offensive to people. And it should be.”… pic.twitter.com/KHrq7asKNh — George (@BehizyTweets) June 22, 2024

Related