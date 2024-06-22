Horrific Responses to the Rapes & Murders of Moms & Children by Illegals

The White House knows how to gush when one of their favored groups is killed or injured, but when it comes to innocent Americans who don’t fit the narrative, they are cold and calculating. It’s not just the White House. It’s also the media. The AP was outrageous in its response.

After the numerous horrible rapes and murders, police beatings, and a general rise in drug crimes, all the White House can say is what you see in these brief statements.

The statements make no mention of the “criminals” being here illegally!

White House statement on 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray:

“Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Jocelyn Nungaray. We cannot comment on active law enforcement cases. But fundamentally, anyone found guilty of this type of heinous and shocking crime should be held accountable, to

the fullest extent of the law.”

White House statement on mother of five Rachel Morin:

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Rachel Morin. We cannot comment on active law enforcement cases. But fundamentally, we believe that people should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law if they are found to be guilty.”

How about they say something more, and while they are at it, promise to shut down the border, especially since terrorists have been pouring in? It’s not possible to vet people during a massive invasion.

There are so many other crimes like these two horrific examples.

These people are despicable. Acosta claimed falsely in the next clip that illegal aliens commit fewer crimes than Americans. That is one massive red herring. In any case, it doesn’t matter if it’s one more. It wouldn’t have happened if they weren’t here. We have enough criminals and nutjobs of our own. Why are we importing more? We have cartels and terrorists here!

Watch this liar, Mayorkas, pretend it’s just a criminal:

Alejandro Mayorkas just refused to say Rachel Morin’s name. Mayorkas then said he’s not responsible for her m*rder even though he allowed in the illegal who m*rdered her. Mayorkas helped facilitate Morin’s m*rder, he’s an accessory to the crime.pic.twitter.com/ZYBZmo7eHG — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) June 19, 2024

Rachel Morin’s half-sister:

Wow Rachel Morin’s half-sister just ripped crooked Joe Biden for reversing all of President Trump’s successful immigration policies. “as far as I’m concerned, the Biden Administration has the blood of Rachel Morin on their hands.” Share this far and wide! pic.twitter.com/YTFcsyA8vK — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) June 21, 2024

THE MEDIA BIAS IS NAUSEATING

The media is doing the same thing. There was never more blatant proof of media bias. The mainstream is overtly running interference for Biden at the expense of innocent Americans, including children.

Today’s Associated Press story on the strangulation of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray is a great example. The AP reports that Johan Jose Rangel Martinez and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos are both in custody and charged with her killing near her home in Houston. What the AP conveniently left out is that Martinez and Ramos are both illegal aliens from Venezuela who were allowed to remain in the US thanks to Biden’s border policy.

They are probably gangbangers. It looks like it.

When an Ecuadorian illegal alien raped a 13-year-old girl in New York last week at knifepoint, any context of the perpetrator’s immigration status was mentioned in passing or omitted entirely outside of conservative circles. He is here illegally, and he’s tied to a gang.

News outlets want to pretend that the immigration status of rapists and murderers is irrelevant to the story. With a presidential election less than five months away, poll after poll tells us that the number one concern among Americans is the chaos at the southern border. These rapes and murders are the direct result of President Biden’s capitulation to the open-border radicals in the Democratic Party.

From Laken Riley in Georgia to Rachel Morin in Maryland to Jocelyn Nungaray in Texas to an unnamed victim in New York, mainstream media outlets refuse to say that every one of these perpetrators was allowed to remain unvetted in this country because of Joe Biden.

In fact, Joy Reid and Pramila Jayapal think it’s funny that Fox mentioned the rape and murder of the 12-year-old. It’s a big joke to them.

Here’s another related problem:

Biden’s border invasion is also a grave threat to Medicare and Social Security. Biden wants to dump millions of illegal aliens onto Medicare, Social Security, and even Obamacare to suck these programs dry. As President, I will fight for AMERICAN SENIORS, not the Biden illegals.… pic.twitter.com/SmRZEd0NNH — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 22, 2024

