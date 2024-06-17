Secret Plot to Replace Joe Biden?

According to a report from the tabloid Daily Mail, Obama, Hillary, Pelosi, and Schumer will gang up on Joe Biden to topple him. In other words, Democrats are planning an insurrection against Joe Biden.

Allegedly, there is a secret Democrat plot to replace Biden. Clinton, Obama, Pelosi, and Schumer are the ones who can make it happen.

According to prominent Democrat insider David Axelrod, the Biden team scheduled one of the earliest presidential debates in history (June 27 on CNN) to prove to naysayers that Joe’s not going anywhere.

He might save himself or not at the debate.

Former Clinton advisor and polling expert Mark Penn suggested the CNN debate would be Biden’s last chance to reassure voters he is fit for the job.

DailyMail.com has learned that if Joe stumbles in that first face-off with Trump or if his polling numbers keep falling, it’ll take a united front of the liberal top politicos to convince Joe to resign.

Strategists theorize that Democrats would have to hold a public event to transfer power to the new candidate symbolically. Biden, Obama, Clinton, Schumer, and Pelosi would publicly introduce and endorse the anointed nominee.

They would also have to convince Harris to support the substitute. That shouldn’t be hard.

Allegedly, it’s a risk for Biden’s replacement. I doubt it.

Biden has said American democracy is on the line in the 2024 election. He means socialism, and every Democrat knows it.

Allegedly, Kamala will have to be convinced, but that shouldn’t be hard. She is fit for nothing and will do as she is told.

I have thought this was the plan for quite some time, but I didn’t think Biden would last this long. To be honest, he hasn’t really lasted. He is propped up by the media and the rest of the Democrat Party.

The Daily Mail isn’t the most accurate source of information, but they do get a lot of breaking news. Who knows, but they did try a coup against Donald Trump. A coup against Joe Biden should be easier.

