Ex-Acting CIA Director Warns We Face a Terror Attack Soon

Alarmed by repeated warnings from top FBI and military officials, a former acting CIA director and a foreign policy thinker writes bluntly in Foreign Affairs: “The United States faces a serious threat of a terrorist attack in the months ahead.”

Michael Morell and Graham Allison write that there are striking echoes of the run-up to 9/11.

For example, there were warnings about Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda by then-CIA director George Tenet. Now, similar warnings are popping up from FBI director Chris Wray and Army Gen. Erik Kurilla — the commander of CENTCOM, which includes the Middle East.

We are in grave danger with wide open borders. We don’t need Michael Morell to tell us we are in grave danger. Morell is the bizarre person who told us if he were CIA Director now, he’d be murdering Russians in the night.

Here is Michael Morrell in Jan 2017, explaining how if he were still CIA Director, the CIA would be secretly murdering Russians in the dead of night then lying to the American people, publicly denying that they were doing the covert murders he says must be done. pic.twitter.com/3tbbR0zK6H — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) April 24, 2023

That being said, the very type of people who launched Oct 7 are in the United States.

We allow these lunatic Democrat communists to fight the police as we trash the police. They’re domestic terrorists, but our administration is afraid of Christians and Republicans.

Antifa is trying to fight Atlanta PD. Here’s the f around part of the equation. pic.twitter.com/ilUR7nbGJ6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 14, 2023

