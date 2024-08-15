Secret Service Agent Leaves Post at Trump Rally to Breastfeed

A Secret Service agent left her post at yesterday’s North Carolina Trump rally to breastfeed. She left without permission.

RealClearPolitics’ Susan Crabtree posted the report on X. She said in part:

Shortly before Trump’s motorcade arrival — I’m told five minutes beforehand — the site agent was getting ready for the arrival. (The site agent is the person in charge of the entire event’s security.)

The site agent went to do one final sweep of the walking route and found the agent breast-feeding her child in a room that is supposed to be set aside for important Secret Service official work, i.e. a potential emergency related to the president.

A working agent on duty cannot bring a child to a protective assignment. The woman was out of the Atlanta Field Office. The woman agent was in the room with two other family members.

The agent and her family members bypassed the Uniformed Division checkpoint and were escorted by an unpinned event staff into the room to breastfeed, the sources said. Unpinned means they have not been cleared by the Secret Service to be there.

When contacted about the incident, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the incident did not have an impact on the event. and it’s under review.

Nothing much will happen to her. This sounds like DEI entitlement. She is more important than a former president who was almost killed, and she can break any rules she wants. There really is no urgent need for her to breastfeed. There are options.

Naturally, the USSS said they hold employees to the highest standards and will investigate. They also can’t tell us anything even although taxpayers pay their salaries.