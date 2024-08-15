Palm Beach Might Shut Down Mar-a-Lago Over USSS Road Closure

Palm Beach is in a quandary over the Secret Service closing a busy road to provide more security after the barely unsuccessful attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

It has created problems for residents and possibly some emergencies. The Palm Beach officials think they could shut down Mar-a-Lago and are looking into the legalities.

It’s hard to see how that helps since Donald Trump and others live there. Are they going to shut people out of their homes? That’s a tough one.

South Ocean Boulevard is closed indefinitely. Before the attempted assassination, they only closed the road down when then-President Trump was in residence. Now, they shut it down 24/7.

THE REASONS

“In my mind, if the road is closed, the Mar-a-Lago Club is closed,” Mayor Danielle Moore said after Council Member Julie Araskog raised the question of what will be done about traffic and security when the club reopens at the beginning of Palm Beach’s social season this fall. “There’s no way in God’s green earth that they can bring 350 people into that club. It’s completely illogical that you’ve got a road closed, and then you’re going to let 350 strangers into your club.”

Moore said the two things, permitting hundreds of people for events on the property that is Trump’s primary residence while also increasing security, as prompted by the U.S. Secret Service, are opposite.

Moore said no one wants anything to happen to Trump, a comment echoed by fellow council members, town staff, and residents. They also said politics played no role in their calls for relief from the issues caused by the prolonged closure.