Secret Service Chief: 30 minutes is “a very short period of time”

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle confirmed that local police were present inside the building at the same time the shooter was on the roof firing at Trump. Cheatle also said that local authorities were tasked with securing that building.

“In this particular instance, we did share support for that particular site and that the Secret Service was responsible for the inner perimeter. And then we sought assistance from our local counterparts for the outer perimeter,” Cheatle said.

“The buck stops with me,” she said. “I am the director of the Secret Service, and I need to make sure that we are performing a review and that we are giving resources to our personnel as necessary.”

A VERY SHORT PERIOD OF TIME

Cheatle responded to reports that the suspect was seen and identified as potentially suspicious before he opened fire, saying that “a very short period of time” passed between then and the shooting, reports ABC News.

“I don’t have all the details yet, but it was a very short period of time,” she said. “Seeking that person out, finding them, identifying them, and eventually neutralizing them took place in a very short period of time, and it makes it very difficult.”

Are we supposed to take that comment seriously? It was over 30 minutes from the first sighting [when the killer Thomas Crooks was in the parking lot] and 26 minutes from the second sighting [when he was on the roof].

She’s very coy, not explaining the “very short period of time” was over 30 minutes.

The Fire Department in New York responds in three minutes. You have a presidential candidate and hundreds of rallygoers, and you don’t do anything for over 30 minutes? No, it’s not a very short period of time.

She also claimed the agents were in the building instead of on the roof because the roof was slanted. Why weren’t they looking for the suspicious man?

Reportedly, they were indoors because it was hot. Snipers inside the building saw the killer! What did they do about it?

This is nuts.