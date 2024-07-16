Secret Service Chief Blames Police for Failures at Trump Rally

Secret Service Chief Kimberly Cheatle, who thinks hiring women is her primary mission, is now blaming the police for the mission the Secret Service was charged to carry out. The police did appear to make mistakes, but we don’t know how well they informed the Secret Service. It doesn’t matter. Secret Service was in charge, and a man died. The presidential candidate almost died, and two innocent men are in agony in a hospital, struggling to survive. Own it!

The men and the women who threw themselves on top of the president were courageous and honorable. However, we have questions about the leadership.

Blaming the Police

“There was local police in that building — there was local police in the area that was responsible for the outer perimeter of the building,” Cheatle said in the interview about the local police, per the New York Times.

“I don’t have all the details yet, but it was a very short period of time,” she said. “Seeking that person out, finding them, identifying them, and eventually neutralizing them took place in a very short period of time, and it makes it very difficult.”

The Police saw the lunatic more than a half hour before and called it in. Did Secret Service get the message?

So, after blaming the police, she said the “buck stops with me.”

Ms. Cheatle, who was appointed by President Biden in 2022, said she took responsibility for Saturday night’s events. “The buck stops with me,” she said. “I am the director of the Secret Service.” She said she did not plan to resign.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Cheatle told ABC News, “That building in particular has a sloped roof at its highest point. And so, you know, there’s a safety factor that would be considered there that we wouldn’t want to put somebody up on a sloped roof.”

This woman didn’t want them to risk safety by climbing a slanted roof. Are you kidding me? I am 5’4″ and 120 pounds and have been on my slanted roof. Do you mean to tell me these Secret Service agents need to be protected from a slanted roof?