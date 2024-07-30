Secret Service Counter-Sniper: “Expect Another Assassination Attempt”

EXCLUSIVE: A Secret Service counter-sniper sent an email Monday night to the entire Uniformed Division (not agents) saying he will not stop speaking out until “5 high-level supervisors (1 down) are either fired or removed from their current positions.”

The counter-sniper also said the agency “SHOULD expect another assassination attempt” before November and complained that he is no longer proud to be a USSS counter-sniper after leadership failed the officers at the Trump rally in Butler on 7/13.

“This agency NEEDS to change,” the sniper wrote in the email. “If not now, WHEN? “The NEXT assassination in 30 days?”

“Sadly, we have fallen short for YEARS,” the counter sniper lamented. “We just look good doing it. I have conveyed these thoughts to not only supervisors (to include the current Captain of CS, but those responsible for training us (SOTS/CS). Only to be brushed off as those with less experience somehow knew more than me.”

“The team I was once proud to be a part of is something I have to somehow hide as I move into my next career,” the counter-sniper continued.

“Who wants to hire a USSS CS guy who failed? That’s the public perception I’m not faced with. The USSS CS team is a stain I will never be able to cleanse.”

He concluded with these two lines: “The motto of the USSS…CYA. And every supervisor is doing it right now.”

A knowledgeable source told RealClearPolitics that the agency quickly deleted the email.

— Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) July 30, 2024