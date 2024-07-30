Want to Watch Some Trump Ads?

Here are a few Donald Trump ads, with more coming. Unfortunately, the GOP probably spent a lot on anti-Biden ads, but Kamala is easy pickin’s. We can still save America. Don’t give up!
Trump just dropped a brutal new attack ad pic.twitter.com/dJHH6CKnzj
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 29, 2024
This is one of the BEST ads I’ve EVER seen made for President Trump.
song choice! pic.twitter.com/Hi0AWykWOA
— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 29, 2024
Trump ads write themselves these days. Play this every day until the election. pic.twitter.com/u027l9eZ2N
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 21, 2024
Great fake ad that tells the truth:
Gavin Newsom is calling for Elon Musk to remove this parody ad of Kamala Harris.
Is this justified?
The Democrats do not want you to SHARE this!pic.twitter.com/K3afrOuaqk
— Donald J. Trump News (@DonaldTNews) July 29, 2024
The Trump campaign has bought tons of these ads on X. They get it. Plus this ad is just beautiful. pic.twitter.com/f5hvFXRtc2
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 20, 2024
This needs to be in an ad:
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
Brought to you by the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/FwgSRJNxwb
— Horse Sense (@HorseSense25) July 24, 2024