Want to Watch Some Trump Ads?

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

Here are a few Donald Trump ads, with more coming. Unfortunately, the GOP probably spent a lot on anti-Biden ads, but Kamala is easy pickin’s. We can still save America. Don’t give up!

Great fake ad that tells the truth:

This needs to be in an ad:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments