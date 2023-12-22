Secret Service Investigates Dukes of Hazard Star’s X Post

By
M Dowling
-
1
362

The former Dukes of Hazard star John Schneider responded to a typically vicious post by Joe Biden. Biden said, “Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America’s standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lost that, we lost everything.”

[Did he mean himself? Because that is what he is doing.]

The Dukes of Hazard star very politely explained that he thought Joe was guilty of treason and, naturally, mentioned the punishment for it. He added, “your son, too.”

This was his opinion, and the Secret Service is now investigating his post, which he has since deleted.

Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too,” Schneider wrote at 9:02 p.m.

>

John Schneider asked for Joe’s response, and his response was to sic his weaponized Secret Service on him. No one would think John Schneider is a threat. It’s ridiculous.

Many people believe Joe Biden and his son are guilty of treason.

Benedict Biden

Biden has an administration filled with radical leftists who are trying to destroy the country.

Who remembers this and the reaction to it? No one investigated Kathy Griffin or any of the people who threatened Donald Trump.

Other Responses to Joe’s Post


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
3 seconds ago

Poor Bidden. He or Henchmen Said “Sic ’em” to Get The Secret Service to Attack.

I don’t think they would’ve done that without being coerced into it. Senseless, because what he said is all true.

What will the secret service find in their investigation? Hmm!. ‘Other than john schneider made an accurate honest assessment of bidens failures, and crimes that he has committed. And that biden was to much of cowered to reply in himself.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz