The White House Continues Indecently with a Former Press Secretary

Jesse Watters began the segment below describing the decency the Bidens brought back to the White House. “Trans flashers, twerking mascots, cocaine cubbies, tax cheats, first family love child, gay porn videos, dog bites and cross-dressing nuke gurus who steal luggage at airports.”
Not to pile on, but they just had to allegedly force out an LGBT man, Jill’s press secretary, who was bringing strange foreign men into his room once or twice while at the NATO Summit.
Who knows if they were spies or what?
Michael LaRosa resigned in July, and he says he only did it once and left on good terms.
The hotel incident appears to have been the final straw for LaRosa. “It was made clear to him that it was time for him to leave,” a senior staffer told the Mail. He said it was the second time.
A source said LaRosa’s “characterization about his time at the White House is wildly inaccurate.”
Allegedly, LaRosa would “disappear from work” for hours at a time, blow up at colleagues, and leak information about the White House to the media.
LaRosa now appears on CNN and has another regular job.
The Bidens brought debauchery to the White House, the likes of which we haven’t seen since Bill Clinton was there with his cigars and a young aide named Monica.
Dr. Jill Biden’s press secretary tried to sneak strange foreign men in… Plus, sexual blackmail in Congress pic.twitter.com/h4kBSO7JP6
— Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) December 22, 2023
Well if in the past there were civilized first families. the Clintons. Obamas and Bidens have brought in the barbarians.*
The word is derived from the Greek word for non-Greeks who were considered uncultured.