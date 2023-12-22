Biden Is Behind the Prosecution of Donald Trump

The Supreme Court will not expedite the immunity case against Donald Trump as requested by prosecutor Jack Smith. The Court’s decision was not signed, and no numbers were given, suggesting it was unanimous. The Court almost always wants it to go through the appeals court. There’s a process, but Jack Smith wants to hold the trial the day before Super Tuesday and have the former president convicted and imprisoned before the election.

After Trump response, Jack Smith goes to SCOTUS again, and in a brief that feels positively frantic, he still can't say the obvious: He's rushing to try Trump so Trump can be convicted and jailed *before the election.* https://t.co/p4uZyOdKOL — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 21, 2023

Donald Trump will appeal, and since they hate Trump, they might expedite it and it could be on the calendar by the end of January.

It could be sent back to the Supreme Court this year.

It’s a big win for now, although there are many other cases, including civil suits aimed at ruining his chances of becoming president.

Mr. Trump responded.

THE NY TIMES REPORTED BIDEN PRESSURED THE AG TO PROSECUTE TRUMP

The former president also retruthed a report that had just resurfaced on X. A New York Times report on April 2, 2022, stated that Joe Biden pressured Attorney General Merrick Garland to prosecute Mr. Trump for J6.

Times reporters Katie Benner, Katie Rogers, and Michael S. Schmidt published an article about Biden’s frustration with Garland about the lack of prosecution against Trump, according to two people familiar with Biden’s comments.

“The attorney general’s deliberative approach has come to frustrate Democratic allies of the White House and, at times, President Biden himself,” the Times reported. “As recently as late last year, Mr. Biden confided to his inner circle that he believed former President Donald J. Trump was a threat to democracy and should be prosecuted, according to two people familiar with his comments.”

“And while the president has never communicated his frustrations directly to Mr. Garland, he has said privately that he wanted Mr. Garland to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of Jan. 6,” the report added.

Bill O’Reilly Reported the Same Information in September 2022

In September 2022, prominent people insisted that Donald Trump must be prosecuted for something. An indictment seems inevitable. Based on his sources, Bill O’Reilly said during g a Factor show that all of this is coming down from Joe Biden, who wants him indicted before November.

O’Reilly reported on September 6, “…it is President Biden himself directing the attempted takedown of Donald Trump. Usually, Mr. Biden is disengaged from policy, doing what his far-left handlers want. Not this time.

“The President wants the Justice Department to indict Trump before the midterm election, believing many independent voters will turn against Republican candidates, especially those who support Trump.

“So, it’s going to be a blood feud between the two presidents.”

WE DON’T NEED NO STINKING ELECTIONS WITH JOE AROUND

Who needs elections in Joe’s America? “We just have to demonstrate that he will not take power, if he does run, making sure under ‘legitimate’ efforts of the Constitution, does not become the next president again.” pic.twitter.com/3pMtM6Wjrb — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) December 21, 2023

