Secret Service Reports $100 Billion Minimum Stolen in Pandemic Relief Funds

The U.S. Secret Service says nearly $100 billion has been stolen from COVID-19 relief programs set up to help businesses and people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Who couldn’t have guessed that the Big Government would pay no attention to the distribution?

Most of that figure comes from unemployment fraud. The Labor Department reported about $87 billion in unemployment benefits could have been paid improperly, with a significant portion attributable to fraud, ABC News reports.

They have retrieved under $4 billion, so forget seeing most of the funds returned to the treasury.

This is how well the government takes care of our money as we struggle during high inflation that is continuing to rise.

