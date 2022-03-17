Biden’s Iran Nuke Deal Allows Russia’s Rosatom to Build Iran’s Nuke Sites

Despite the horrendous Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration will reportedly waive sanctions that will allow Russia to build nuclear sites in Iran. If this is true, something has to be done about Biden.

Free Beacon reports that Russia’s top state-controlled energy company will hold a $10 billion contract to build out one of Iran’s most contested nuclear sites as part of the new nuke deal.

Rosatom, Russia’s leading energy company, has a $10 billion contract with Iran’s atomic energy organization to expand Tehran’s Bushehr nuclear plant. Russia and the Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that the new nuclear agreement includes carveouts that will waive sanctions on both countries so that Russia can make good on this contract.

“We, of course, would not sanction Russian participation in nuclear projects that are part of resuming full implementation of the JCPOA,” State Department spokesman Ned Price confirmed on Tuesday, referring to the original 2015 nuclear accord. Russia’s foreign ministry made a similar statement on Tuesday, saying that “additions were made to the text of the future agreement on JCPOA restoration to ensure that all the JCPOA-related projects, [especially] with Russian participation, as well as Bushehr [nuclear power plant], are protected from negative impact of anti-Russian restrictions” by the United States and European Union.

This is unbelievably insane. It will make Moscow’s Rosatom company a top source of revenue for Putin. The deal will give Russia a “sanctions hub.”

Moscow and China have helped facilitate this deal so it shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Why is the administration sanctioning Russia if they are going to give them this huge source of money? Well, we do know that the sanctions, in the long run, will hurt the US and the EU more than Russia. Biden will make sure that comes true. It sounds deliberate.

A State Department spokesman, speaking on background, told the Free Beacon the administration continues “to engage with Russia on a return to full implementation of the JCPOA. As Secretary Blinken said last week, ‘Russia continues to be engaged in those efforts, and it has its own interests in ensuring that Iran is not able to acquire a nuclear weapon.’”

The official further confirmed that the United States will “not sanction Russian participation in nuclear projects that are part of resuming full implementation of the JCPOA,” such as work on Iran’s civilian nuclear program. “The United States will take actions as necessary to ensure that U.S. sanctions do not apply to the implementation of JCPOA nuclear-related projects and activities by non-U.S. individuals and entities,” the official said.

“Perhaps,” the spokesman added, “it is now clear to Moscow that, as we have said publicly, the new Russia-related sanctions are unrelated to the JCPOA and should not have any impact on its implementation.”

The administration decision gets crazier and crazier. When will someone with power stop this?

WE’VE DONE THIS BEFORE

The Clintons and Obama were tied to Rosatom. Remember the sale of the US Uranium mine? Hillary was secretary of state at the time and signed off on selling it to a Canadian company along with the rest of the agencies. They knew Canada One was going to sell it to Rosatom. Obama allowed the deal to go through.

Rosatom appeared to have been engaged in bribery and other crimes.

William D. Campbell, the Uranium One informant, gave what is being described as explosive testimony.

All the agencies that approved the uranium mine sale knew of Russia’s plan to acquire the Canadian company. This information made it into then-president Obama’s daily briefings twice.

“Senior members of the FBI, Department of Treasury, Department of Energy and Department of Justice were also briefed on Campbell’s information and were apprised of the various facets pertaining to Russia’s acquisition of the Canadian company. In fact, Campbell had been told by his FBI handlers that his work had made it at least twice into President Obama’s classified presidential daily briefings.”

Russians had reason to rush ahead:

“The Russians expressed a sense of urgency to secure new U.S. uranium business because they knew that the two-decades-old “Megatons to Megawatts” program would cease in 2013,” Campbell said. “Then Russia would no longer be guaranteed a market to sell recycled nuclear warhead materials as peaceful reactor fuel in the United States. I gathered evidence for the FBI by moving closer and closer to the Russians’ key nuclear industry players, including those inside the United States and high-ranking Russian officials who would visit.”

With all that evidence, Obama’s administration – the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. – approved the sale of the mine and its assets in the fall of 2010.

It increased Russia’s rights over buying and selling atomic fuels in the U.S.

Sara Carter quotes Mr. Campbell further:

“I was speechless and angry in October 2010 when CFIUS approved the Uranium One sale to Rosatom. I was deeply worried that TLI continued to transport sensitive urranium despite the fact that it had been compromised by the bribery scheme,” stated Campbell in his testimony to lawmakers. “I expressed these concerns repeatedly to my FBI handlers. The response I got was that “politics” was somehow involved. I remember one response I got from an agent when I asked how it was possible CFIUS would approve the Uranium One sale when the FBI could prove Rosatom was engaged in criminal conduct. His answer: “Ask your politics.”

This is no longer a political story. This is corruption in government no American should accept.

