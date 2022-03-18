Bio Male Wins NCAA Women’s 500Y Freestyle

Lia Thomas, who is a biological male, is taking all the women’s records and single-handedly destroying women’s sports. He claims to be transgender but allegedly walks around the locker room with his intact genitals visible, claiming he is still attracted to women.

What he is doing to these women is a disgrace. He should be ashamed of himself and so should his enablers.

This seems totally unfair to us. This appears to be PC nonsense.


  1. “Certainly anyone who has the power to make you believe absurdities has the power to make you commit injustices.”

    Voltaire

  2. Why aren’t Biological Woman up in arms over transgender men basically doing away with the Female Sex? As soon as Female Sex-Bots become more affordable, woman won’t be needed at all. Well, maybe a few to provide “Replacement Humans”. Start the breeding program at 13 and after a Dozen or 20 Replacements, off with their heads. You know that there are a lot of rich and powerful psychopaths who think like that!

    Since the dawn of Humanity there have been only men and woman. Well, there were also Eunuchs, but they were to guard the woman of the men who were rich and powerful. How is it that in only 30 or 40 years we have discovered so many other sexes, but the Genes still remain the same and Gender Dysphoria is no longer a mental illness. Gender Dysphoria is now actually a Government Entitlement.

    The truth is that in science there are still only two sexes. But then, there is Political Science.

