Bio Male Wins NCAA Women’s 500Y Freestyle

Lia Thomas, who is a biological male, is taking all the women’s records and single-handedly destroying women’s sports. He claims to be transgender but allegedly walks around the locker room with his intact genitals visible, claiming he is still attracted to women.

What he is doing to these women is a disgrace. He should be ashamed of himself and so should his enablers.

This seems totally unfair to us. This appears to be PC nonsense.

NCAA- Lia Thomas has won the women’s 500Y Freestyle. Parents and attendees in the crowd visibly upset saying this was not a fair competition. pic.twitter.com/vpD5cY1z2M — Sav (@RapidFire_Pod) March 17, 2022

NCAA- As winners are announced crowd goes wild for 2nd place winner of the 500Y Freestyle. Crowd goes quiet as Thomas is announced first place. pic.twitter.com/fh5sVvlVxc — Sav (@RapidFire_Pod) March 17, 2022

Virginia Tech swimmer competing in this year’s NCAA championship details how her teammate was brought to tears after her place in the finals was taken by Lia Thomas: pic.twitter.com/mow56mVp1W — Sav (@RapidFire_Pod) March 17, 2022

Woman in the crowd yells “He’s a man!” as Thomas is interviewed post win pic.twitter.com/vKjNe1c82w — Sav (@RapidFire_Pod) March 17, 2022

Have to issue a correction, I said Thomas finished ahead by 3 seconds, it was actually 5. https://t.co/jWLjj40U9u — Sav (@RapidFire_Pod) March 17, 2022

