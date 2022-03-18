Bio Male Wins NCAA Women’s 500Y Freestyle

Lia Thomas, who is a biological male, is taking all the women’s records and single-handedly destroying women’s sports. He claims to be transgender but allegedly walks around the locker room with his intact genitals visible, claiming he is still attracted to women.
What he is doing to these women is a disgrace. He should be ashamed of himself and so should his enablers.
This seems totally unfair to us. This appears to be PC nonsense.
NCAA- Lia Thomas has won the women’s 500Y Freestyle.
Parents and attendees in the crowd visibly upset saying this was not a fair competition. pic.twitter.com/vpD5cY1z2M
— Sav (@RapidFire_Pod) March 17, 2022
NCAA- As winners are announced crowd goes wild for 2nd place winner of the 500Y Freestyle.
Crowd goes quiet as Thomas is announced first place. pic.twitter.com/fh5sVvlVxc
— Sav (@RapidFire_Pod) March 17, 2022
Virginia Tech swimmer competing in this year’s NCAA championship details how her teammate was brought to tears after her place in the finals was taken by Lia Thomas: pic.twitter.com/mow56mVp1W
— Sav (@RapidFire_Pod) March 17, 2022
Woman in the crowd yells “He’s a man!” as Thomas is interviewed post win pic.twitter.com/vKjNe1c82w
— Sav (@RapidFire_Pod) March 17, 2022
Have to issue a correction, I said Thomas finished ahead by 3 seconds, it was actually 5. https://t.co/jWLjj40U9u
— Sav (@RapidFire_Pod) March 17, 2022
“Certainly anyone who has the power to make you believe absurdities has the power to make you commit injustices.”
Voltaire
Why aren’t Biological Woman up in arms over transgender men basically doing away with the Female Sex? As soon as Female Sex-Bots become more affordable, woman won’t be needed at all. Well, maybe a few to provide “Replacement Humans”. Start the breeding program at 13 and after a Dozen or 20 Replacements, off with their heads. You know that there are a lot of rich and powerful psychopaths who think like that!
Since the dawn of Humanity there have been only men and woman. Well, there were also Eunuchs, but they were to guard the woman of the men who were rich and powerful. How is it that in only 30 or 40 years we have discovered so many other sexes, but the Genes still remain the same and Gender Dysphoria is no longer a mental illness. Gender Dysphoria is now actually a Government Entitlement.
The truth is that in science there are still only two sexes. But then, there is Political Science.