Secret Service Story of Attempted Assassination Changes

The Secret Service has changed the story of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

A U.S. Secret Service official said a Pennsylvania police SWAT team was in another building than the one whose roof was used Saturday by Thomas Crooks to shoot at former President Donald Trump.

The new account contradicts the claim by Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle that Crooks was on top of the building containing the SWAT team near Trump’s campaign rally in Butler.

So, which one do we believe? Probably anyone but Ms. Cheatle.

The disclosure follows news that the Secret Service had increased security for Trump after being told of a plot by Iran to kill him. This is hard to believe since we’ve heard from numerous sources that they were understaffed.

Additionally, Iran constantly threatens to kill him. What’s new?

Also Wednesday, a source familiar with the shooting probe told NBC that local police saw Crooks with a range finder, which is used to measure shooting distances, and that they had informed the Secret Service they were looking for Crooks with that device before Trump took the stage at the rally.

So, why was Trump allowed to go on stage?

Cheatle has also said local police were responsible for the outer perimeter. The Butler Police Commissioner contradicted her and said they were only responsible for traffic. They did jump in to help, but it was not their assignment.

The sloped roof was a poor excuse for not securing the building.