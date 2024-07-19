The WW II Hero Who Spoke at the RNC Convention

William Pekrul gave a moving speech last night. Everyone needs to hear him and remember what we owe the greatest generation.

We have forgotten how to be grateful for all we have because of what these heroes did. They were willing to sacrifice everything to save the world, and they did save the world.

The audience applauded and gave him a standing ovation for several minutes.


