The WW II Hero Who Spoke at the RNC Convention

William Pekrul gave a moving speech last night. Everyone needs to hear him and remember what we owe the greatest generation.

We have forgotten how to be grateful for all we have because of what these heroes did. They were willing to sacrifice everything to save the world, and they did save the world.

The audience applauded and gave him a standing ovation for several minutes.

William Pekrul, 98 year old WW2 Veteran, God love this man.. he tells the RNC with Donald Trump back as Commander and chief he would re-enlist and storm any beach he was directed to do. pic.twitter.com/MisxxfOaZa — Take a Stand (@keepitwilder) July 18, 2024