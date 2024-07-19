Donald Trump’s Incredible Speech

President Trump accepted the Republican nomination last night. His speech was moving and somber as he talked about the attempted assassination. Trump credited Almighty God for his survival.

The Presidential Candidate honored hero Corey Comperatore, murdered by Thomas Crooks, and the two men who were wounded. Trump had Corey’s firefighting helmet and coat on the stage.

Donald Trump collected $7.3 million for the three families.

It’s surreal to hear him talk about an assassination and the death of Corey Comperatore. He said every day is a gift from God, and he is thankful.

It was an incredible speech, full of promises that he intends to keep to bring back American jobs and prosperity.

He talked of unity, and it doesn’t matter what race or gender you are. We are all Americans.

During his speech, Donald Trump announced his plans for the first day of his presidency if re-elected. He focused on increasing domestic oil production and tightening border security, emphasizing the need to “close our borders.”

It was a long speech, and at one point, he went back to rally mode. He only mentioned Biden once, but no nicknames.

Full Speech:

This was cute. He didn’t know his wife Melania was walking in and turned in surprise.