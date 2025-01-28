Trump Cleans House at USAID After Failing to Follow His Orders

This report comes via Susan Crabtree.

The Trump administration placed “a number” of @USAID officials on administrative leave. He supects that they are conspiring to circumvent President Trump’s executive orders on the halting of federal aid funds to overseas programs and DEI initiatives, according to an agency-wide email (attached to the X Post below).

“We’ve identified several actions within USAID that appear to be designed to circumvent the President’s Executive Orders and the mandate from the American people,” Jason Gray, the acting USAID administrator, said in the email.

“As a result, we have decided to put a number of USAID employees on administrative leave with full pay and benefits until further notice while we complete our analysis of these actions.”

I [Crabtree] wrote about the corrupt practice at USAID during Trump’s first term in office. Top officials retaliated against Mark Moyar, a Trump appointee assigned to ferret out agency waste and abuse.They ranked his security clearance and pushed him out of the agency. Moyar then wrote a book about it: Masters of Corruption: How the Federal Bureaucracy Sabotaged the Trump Presidency.

Moyer suffered horrendous railroading during Trump’s first term. Please read about it at RealClearPolitics.

[USAID as an acronym is a misnomer. USAID is not an aid agency. It’s called the US Agency for International Development. It’s a state department cutout program meant to serve the blob’s interests. The State Department has enormous slush funds.]

#BREAKING: President Trump has just placed MULTIPLE USAID officials on leave for failing to follow his executive orders blocking foreign aid, per RCP’s @susancrabtree Trump is NOT screwing around! These workers were conspiring to circumvent Trump’s orders halting foreign… pic.twitter.com/ruyExo2EN2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 28, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email