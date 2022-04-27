Kevin McCarthy Calls For Silencing Conservatives Members of Congress

Kevin McCarthy says one thing in public about conservatives and quite another behind closed doors with his RINO leadership. Behind their backs, he says he wants to silence conservatives. On January 10th, Kevin McCarthy spoke on a call with leadership about stripping some conservative members of their committee assignments and social media accounts.

This is a free speech issue and McCarthy gets an ‘F’. He also fails the honesty and loyalty tests.

The New York Times released more phone call audio between House Republican leaders Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Steve Scalise (R-LA) and others about comments made by conservative members of Congress. The tape was played on CNN and on Rachel Maddow’s show on MSNBC. (Listen to the audio below yourself) He made it clear he wants to shut conservatives up.

McCarthy ripped Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and numerous Republicans in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot on January 10th for expressing their opinions.

McCarthy complained that their (free speech) rhetoric could incite violence. He also talked about possibly stripping outspoken members of committee assignments and social media accounts. That would be like feeding them to the Democrat vultures.

“So I’m calling Gaetz,” said McCarthy. “I’m explaining to him, I don’t know what I’m going to say, but I’m gonna have some other people call him too. But the nature of what – if I’m getting a briefing, I’m going get another tomorrow – this is serious shit, to cut this out.”

McCarthy blasted Reps Mo Brooks (R-AL), Barry Moore (R-AL), and Louie Gohmert (R-TX) (free speech) comments.

The call – with an unknown person – appears to be the moments just before McCarthy ripped Gaetz and stated members of his party needed to be stripped of their social media accounts on Jan. 10, 2021.

A brief transcript:

MCCARTHY: What did Mo Brooks say down at that rally, though?

CALLER: It’s the kicking [bleep] and taking names thing is the one that I’ve seen the most from people. I didn’t watch the speech, but that — that’s, a number of members said that to me so that he used that term.

MCCARTHY: And Louie said — like, we need to fight or something, right? didn’t you say something a couple of days out that was horrendous?

CALLER: Something like that, yes. It was incendiary.

MCCARTHY: You’ve got the Maxine Waters and all that stuff, too, so. I know the Dems are in a very strong position right now to drive a lot of things. But on Mondays, we’ve got to start paying attention to what they say, too, and you can’t put up with that type of sh*t.

CALLER: Brooks apparently said, “Today’s the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking [bleep].” Which I would say is even a step further than kind of the rhetorical take, you know?

MCCARTHY: You think the president deserves to be impeached for his comments [INAUDIBLE]. All right, someone give me the info of what they said. Have either of them apologized for what they’ve done?

CALLER: I have not seen that anywhere. And there is an issue with Alabama. Barry Moore has said some things today, even, that we should look at, honestly.

MCCARTHY: What did Barry say today?

CALLER: All right, so he deleted the personal Twitter account, but Jamie Dupree with the Atlanta Journal got screenshots. He said about 22 hours ago, “Wow, we have more arrests for stealing a podium on Jan. 6 than we do for stealing an election on Nov. 3, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Detroit would be places I recommend you start. There is video evidence of these crimes as well, #ElectionIntegrityMatters.

Moore also made this tweet on the Saturday night, as the U.S. Capitol police officer who shot and killed a woman, as she tried to get into the lobby, so he tweeted at Marjorie Greene…, “I understand it was a a black police officer that shot the white female veteran, you know that doesn’t fit the narrative.”

MCCARTHY: What?. Oh, man.

CALLER: This is what we have to confront with this.

McCarthy then said, “Can’t they take their Twitter accounts away, too?”

On a call released last week with sleazy Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), McCarthy said he believed former President Donald Trump should have resigned after the Capitol riot. He denied it and then the NY Times released the audio of his comments.

McCarthy lied and hasn’t addressed it. When asked, he changes the topic.

Listen to the audio. At 5:40, he talks about stripping a member of his committee assignment and at about 6:40, he talks about stripping members of their social media accounts.

OPINION

McCarthy seems to care most about politics and appearances Does he care about the country or free speech?

Once he lied about wanting DJT to resign, it became hard to believe anything he said. However, now we know the contempt he has for courage, loyalty, free speech, and a large segment of his base.

He sounds like the Democrats. There’s no space between them.

Related