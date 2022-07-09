Secretary Austin Demands a Fully Vaccinated Military – Could Fire 60K

The U.S. Army on Friday said that roughly 40,000 National Guardsmen and 22,000 Reservists who have refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus will be barred from their duties, cutting their pay and benefits. The Biden military demands soldiers loyal to their commands even when it comes to a vaccine that doesn’t work as claimed.

Military.com report:

“Soldiers who refuse the vaccination order without an approved or pending exemption request are subject to adverse administrative actions, including flags, bars to service, and official reprimands,” an Army spokesperson said in a statement to Military.com.

“If the soldiers continue to refuse the vaccine, the consequences could be even more dire. “In the future, Soldiers who continue to refuse the vaccination order without an exemption may be subject to additional adverse administrative action, including separation,” the Army spokesperson said.

“The long-term impact may mean many soldiers would be forced to leave, a devastating outcome especially in the middle of a recruiting crisis as Defense Department officials struggle to fill the ranks, Military.com reports.

“Only six Guard soldiers across all states and territories have permanent medical exemptions for the vaccine, out of 53 who requested one, according to Army data. No Reserve soldiers have a medical exemption.”

Opinion There is no medical reason to demand these vaccinations. They don’t stop the spread and they don’t keep anyone from catching the illness. The illness has so many variants that the vaccine doesn’t even address the current variants. The vaccines can’t keep up with the variants.

Is the Biden military really trying to protect the health of the soldiers?

Coincidentally, the military leadership’s actions eliminate all those who don’t obey them without question.

Eventually, they will have a military only loyal to them.

