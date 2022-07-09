Report Donald Trump Left TruthSocial Pre-Subpoena – Fake News?

A filing shows Donald Trump was removed as a director from TruthSocial’s board on June 8th, exactly one month ago. It happened three weeks before Truth Social’s parent company was issued a federal subpoena.

TruthSocial in a statement denied that Trump left the board, despite a document saying so, Business Insider reports.

According to a June 8 filing with the Florida Department of State’s Division of Corporations, Trump was removed from his position as chairman of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG).

His son, Donald Trump Jr., and other members Wes Moss, Kashyap Patel, Andrew Northwall, and Scott Glabe also left the new social media platform established by Donald Trump, the document indicates.

The departures were first reported Thursday by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

TRUMP SAID IT’S NOT TRUE

TruthSocial pushed back against reports on the filing in a statement, saying that Trump was still serving on the board as its chairman.

Its statement suggested the reports have been based on a misunderstanding of the document.

Calling it “fake news,” Trump media emphatically denied the report in the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

“Contrary to an ‘exclusive’ fake news story filed by a reporter who is incapable of understanding state business records, Donald Trump remains on the board of Trump Media and Technology Group. In fact, the reporter acknowledges that Trump’s title is ‘chairman,’ but apparently has no clue what a chairman presides over. Hopefully, this helps clarify things,” a statement from the company read.

TMTG is currently in the process of being acquired by Digital World Acquisition Corp, a SPAC. The deal is unlikely to be done during two legal probes.

The deal is under close regulatory scrutiny from both the Securities and Exchange Commission and a Manhattan Grand Jury.

The Left wants to shut TruthSocial down. Perhaps this is a way to save it. In any case, it’s better to wait until this fleshes out. The media lies about Donald Trump non-stop.

Devin Nunes assured people TruthSocial will not be shut down and they are launching new options, block by block.

Kash Patel also assures everyone it’s not true.

All of the people who allegedly left are still posting regularly on TruthSocial.

The Stalinists on Twitter want it shut down and are gleefully reporting the change in the most negative light. The media doesn’t report anything honestly.

