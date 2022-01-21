Secretary Mayorkas Brags He Will NOT Follow Immigration Law

During a speech this week to the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas boasted about the administration’s policy that does not consider illegal entry into the country a crime.

He actually said he will pick and choose what portions of immigration law he will follow.

This is clearly a violation of his oath of office and he’s breaking the law (the Constitution).

Millions of illegal aliens who entered the country last year will remain illegally without vetting.

The federal government is, as we reported, even allowing illegal aliens to present arrest warrants at airports instead of proper identification as they travel to cities across the country. Wherever they go, they will be able to remain — illegally.

“We have fundamentally changed immigration enforcement in the interior,” Mayorkas declared in an interview with CBS News Thursday. “For the first time ever, our policy explicitly states that a non-citizen’s unlawful presence in the United States will not, by itself, be a basis for the initiation of an enforcement action.

“This is a profound shift away from the prior administration’s indiscriminate enforcement.”

There is NO internal enforcement and he has basically abolished ICE.

He won’t enforce the law. If no one will arrest him, how about trying to impeach him? Most internal reports say over 3 million crossed illegally into the US under Brandon.

Biden's DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: "Unlawful presence in the United States will alone not be a basis for an immigration enforcement action."

It isn’t just Mayorkas. Most of the administration is corrupt in one way or another. They think nothing of flouting the law and doing as they please.

CORRUPTION UNDER EVERY ROCK

The Western Journal reported that Jennifer Granholm broke the law nine times.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has violated federal law by failing to properly disclose stock sales, according to new reports.

The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge, or STOCK Act, requires that sales be disclosed within 45 days.

However, Granholm had nine stock sales last year totaling $240,000 in which that deadline was not met, according to Insider. Granholm disclosed the sales in mid-December, according to CNBC, which in some instances was six months past the due date.

Nancy Pelosi, along with many others in Congress, is also engaging in insider trading.

As far as Biden and his corrupt family, where do you even begin?

