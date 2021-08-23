Secretary of State Blinken admits he asks the Taliban for permission to evacuate

















Anthony Blinken went on to Face the Nation claiming he isn’t giving the Taliban credibility and then proved he was giving them credibility. He admitted he is getting Taliban permission to evacuate American citizens from Afghanistan. Then he lied about the situation at the airport. He either lied or he’s delusional. Either is possible.

He’s an absolute idiot, but he speaks well.

Watch:

In an interview with CBS's Face the Nation, State Sec. Antony Blinken admits the Biden administration has to ask the Taliban permission to evacuate American citizens from Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/k8hSUMDpGL — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 22, 2021

