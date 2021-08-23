Texas alone: 236,000 illegals committed more than 577,000 crimes

















Texas does what every state does and lists the criminal behavior of illegal aliens. Look at the stats on drugs.

The data was summarized by ImmigrationReform.com.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released its latest report on the number of crimes committed by foreign nationals in Texas. According to the report, more than 346,000 criminal aliens were booked into local jails across the Lone Star State over the past decade. In addition, more than 236,000, or 68 percent, of those arrested aliens were classified as unlawfully present by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

These 236,000 illegal aliens were charged with more than 577,000 criminal offenses throughout their criminal careers. These charges included:

Homicide:1,260

Assault: 67,533

Burglary: 17,535

Drugs: 73,311

Kidnapping: 1,000

Theft: 33,515

Obstructing police: 49,733

Robbery: 4,184

Sexual assault: 7,126

Sexual offense: 8,635

Weapons: 8,376

Of the 577,000 charges filed against these illegal aliens, more than 254,000 resulted in convictions. Examples of these convictions included:

Homicide: 585

Assault: 27,984

Burglary: 8,942

Drugs: 36,284

Kidnapping: 358

Theft: 15,443

Obstructing police: 23,841

Robbery: 2,323

Sexual assault: 3,646

Sexual offense: 4,330

Weapons: 3,550

As DPS notes in their methodology, these figures only include criminal aliens who have had a previous encounter with DHS that resulted in their fingerprints being saved in the Automated Biometric Identification System database. This tally does not include unlawful migrants who trespassed into the United States and eluded contact by DHS but were later arrested by state and local law enforcement. Additionally, the report only contains arrests for state-level offenses committed in Texas; some of these aliens could have criminal records in other states or at the federal level. Immigration-related violations are not included in the totals, as those are prosecuted at the federal level.

Thank a Democrat, but also thank George Bush.

