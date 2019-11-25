Secretary Rick Perry pilloried for saying Trump was chosen by God

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Outgoing Energy Secretary #RickPerry and #ChosenOne are trending on Twitter this morning, almost every tweet is vilifying Rick Perry for saying he believes Donald Trump was chosen for this presidency by God to “do great things.” He also believes Barack Obama was chosen by God for that moment in time.

As Pete Hegseth said, “God has used imperfect people forever,” but what Trump “has withstood is unlike what really any other mortal could understand.”

Fox & Friends showed a clip of an interview with Rick Perry as a teaser for the upcoming interview and that has caused an eruption on social media.

THE RESPONSES ON TWITTER

While we are posting a few responses, it’s only to point out examples of what a sewer the platform is. This is in no way reflective of overall public opinion. It’s trollsville, and it’s controlled by the left.

And on and on it goes. It says more about them than it does the President. It is vile acrimonious invective without facts, and a lot of hate. Perry knew he would be lambasted for his comments but he’s religious and he doesn’t care.

