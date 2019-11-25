Secretary Rick Perry pilloried for saying Trump was chosen by God

Outgoing Energy Secretary #RickPerry and #ChosenOne are trending on Twitter this morning, almost every tweet is vilifying Rick Perry for saying he believes Donald Trump was chosen for this presidency by God to “do great things.” He also believes Barack Obama was chosen by God for that moment in time.

As Pete Hegseth said, “God has used imperfect people forever,” but what Trump “has withstood is unlike what really any other mortal could understand.”

Fox & Friends showed a clip of an interview with Rick Perry as a teaser for the upcoming interview and that has caused an eruption on social media.

Fox & Friends preview an interview with Rick Perry, where he says that Trump is “the chosen one” and “sent by God to do great things” Pete Hegseth: “God has used imperfect people forever,” but what Trump “has withstood is unlike what really any other mortal could understand” pic.twitter.com/ITDAErMJiN — Courtney Hagle (@CourtneyHagle) November 24, 2019

THE RESPONSES ON TWITTER

While we are posting a few responses, it’s only to point out examples of what a sewer the platform is. This is in no way reflective of overall public opinion. It’s trollsville, and it’s controlled by the left.

In other news, Satanism sees a huge rise in popularity. #RickPerry https://t.co/zGKCqzcvdJ — Michael Pearsall (@fanaka66) November 25, 2019

When they see spreading fear may not be working, they start brainwashing with religion. It’s about power and control. It’s evil. #RickPerry #FoxandFriends — Lisa Hopp (@LisaHopp) November 25, 2019

#Fascist #RickPerry mixes religion and government as did Hitler (Germany), Mussolini (Italy), Franco (Spain), Suharto (Indonesia), and Pinochet (Chile). Credit: Political scientist Dr. Lawrence Britt who wrote about fascism (“Fascism Anyone?,” Free Inquiry, Spring 2003, page 20) pic.twitter.com/avDi2Klkbw — orville lewis (@orvillelewis1) November 25, 2019

Hello, is God there? I have some information he may find interesting… #RickPerry pic.twitter.com/gT9VZ02v3p — Cheryl Z (@FeralCherylZ) November 25, 2019

Rick Perry is a rabidly delusional cultist, @FoxandFriends is aiding and abetting the dumbing down of America, and Donald Trump is an idiot conman whose greatest skill is convincing people he’s special. Come ON, people…!! https://t.co/hgAGsQ0r1h — Lorraine Devon Wilke (@LorraineDWilke) November 25, 2019

And on and on it goes. It says more about them than it does the President. It is vile acrimonious invective without facts, and a lot of hate. Perry knew he would be lambasted for his comments but he’s religious and he doesn’t care.