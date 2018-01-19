Seems Bernie Sanders’ Commies Are Calling Blacks ‘Stupid Monkeys’, Violence Threatened

The University of South Carolina has an investigation going because of flyers put up on a school billboard that have some black students threatening violence. The posters referred to black students as ‘stupid monkeys’.

“You stupid monkeys handed Trump the White House the minute you handed Hillary the nomination!” one of the flyers reportedly stated.

Another of the signs at the University of South Carolina says ”You Stupid Monkeys”, with an additional flyer referring to Blacks as being ”simpletons”.

Other signs were found saying ”Dumb Black Asses”, which could also be found hanging in the vicinity of school grounds located both inside and around Gambrell Hall, according to ABC Columbia.

Welcome back to the first day of classes … Right USC ? pic.twitter.com/CfUoQ9DOTn — The Cunning LinguiΣt (@KingShady__) January 16, 2018

LOOKS LIKE COMMIES DID IT

Both signs say Mr. Trump was elected because black people voted for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over Sen. Bernie Sanders. The signs refer to black people as “simpletons,” “dumb” and “stupid monkeys.”

Bernie Sanders Supporters are likely responsible for the spread of the flyers. The Communists are angry with the lack of support for the self-proclaimed ”Democratic Socialist” among black people. As they express their anger, they are letting everyone know what bigots they are.

Several of the flyers made direct references to Hillary Clinton, and others mentioned Donald Trump, according to CBS.

The Goldwater posted exchanges of black students threatening violence because that seems to be the way the left likes to handle difficulties.

All these white people really want to catch hands on the first day tho? Like, don’t y’all have classes to go to?! — New Year, Better Skin (@TeaFreak97) January 16, 2018