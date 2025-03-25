Sen. Angus King Is Shocked That the Climate Scam Is Over

The climate scam is over, and Angus King was very surprised. During a Senate hearing, he wanted Tulsi Gabbard to explain why it was not in the report given it has been the most significant threat in every report for years. Tulsi Gabbard explained that they are concentrating on extreme, direct threats.

“We’re focused on the most direct threats to Americans’ safety, well-being, and security.”

King worries about mass migration, famine, and political violence caused by climate. He seems to believe this nonsense.

Excerpt:

King: Let me ask a direct question: Who decided climate change should be left out of this report after it’s been in the prior 11? Where was that decision?

Gabbard: I gave direction to our team at ODNI to focus on the most extreme and critical national security threat.

King: Your direction includes no comments on climate change?

Gabbard: Senator, as I said, I focused on the most extreme and direct national…

King: That’s not a response to my question. Did you instruct that there be no finding regarding climate change in this report?

Gabbard: I don’t recall giving that instruction.

I leave you with this. King never saw a threat in open borders with millions of people from around the world pouring in.

Democrat Senator King just threw a FIT about Tulsi Gabbard no longer considering “climate change” a national security threat The climate scam is OVER. Tulsi responded “We’re focused on the most direct threats to Americans’ safety, well-being, and security.” Finally pic.twitter.com/hMoK1heU2l — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 25, 2025

