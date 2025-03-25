President Trump Stands by Mike Waltz Over Chat Glitch

President Trump said that including fake News editor for the Atlantic Jeffrey Goldberg on a confidential Signal Chat was only a ‘glitch’ and not a serious one.

President Donald Trump stood by his national security adviser, Mike Waltz, after The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief was accidentally added to a private, high-level chat on the messaging app Signal, where military plans were being discussed.

“Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he’s a good man,” Trump said Tuesday in a phone interview with NBC News.

One of Micheal’s staffers made the mistake.

Trump said Goldberg’s presence in the chat had “no impact at all” on the military operation.

Karoline Leavitt confirmed this morning that no ‘war plans’ were actually discussed in the encrypted chat.

Jeffrey Goldberg is well-known for his sensationalist spin. Here are the facts about his latest story: 1. No “war plans” were discussed. 2. No classified material was sent to the thread. 3. The White House Counsel’s Office has provided guidance on a number of different… — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) March 25, 2025

Some outlets, including the AP and the NY Post, said confidential information was shared. However, it looks like they got their information from Jeffrey Goldberg, an extremely dishonest political operative.

Scott Jennings addressed anchor Berman’s comments. He clarified that a Signal Chat is not a vehicle for discussing war plans, and everyone knew that.

It looks like Jeffrey Goldberg probably lied again or grossly exaggerated for political expediency.

SIGNAL: Scott Jennings just dismantled the Atlantic’s hit piece by laying out the facts. The Signal app was already installed on several devices and agency computers when officials arrived—indicating it was already in use. Messages even reference switching to “high side”… pic.twitter.com/5mZlLUNHdW — @amuse (@amuse) March 25, 2025

